AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

A Russian honor guard is covered by the Chinese national flag during the opening ceremony of the International Military Technical Forum Army-2020 in A... A Russian honor guard is covered by the Chinese national flag during the opening ceremony of the International Military Technical Forum Army-2020 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. The latest weapons are on display at the annual military show. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

A woman sunbathes at the 'Biblioteca degli alberi' (Trees' Library) public park, as space around umbrellas is marked with chalk to keep social distanc... A woman sunbathes at the 'Biblioteca degli alberi' (Trees' Library) public park, as space around umbrellas is marked with chalk to keep social distance and prevent the spread of COVID-19, at the Porta Nuova business district in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

A museum employee looks at a marble statue of Crouching Venus, Roman, 2nd century AD, during a press preview at The British Museum in London, Monday, ... A museum employee looks at a marble statue of Crouching Venus, Roman, 2nd century AD, during a press preview at The British Museum in London, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. The museum will reopen to the public on Aug. 27. A new one-way route around the ground floor galleries will allow visitors access to many thousands of objects. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Bayern's Lucas Hernandez celebrates with the trophy after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the... Bayern's Lucas Hernandez celebrates with the trophy after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, Pool)

Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer lifts the trophy after Munich won the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Muni... Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer lifts the trophy after Munich won the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (Matthew Childs/Pool via AP)

Bayern's Kingsley Coman scores his team's opening goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at... Bayern's Kingsley Coman scores his team's opening goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, Pool)

Protesters run for cover as they clash with police at Eldorado Park police station in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Residents f... Protesters run for cover as they clash with police at Eldorado Park police station in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Residents from the township, south of Johannesburg, are demanding justice for a teenager shot and killed, allegedly at the hands of police Wednesday. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Demonstrators carry historical flags of Belarus as thousands gather for a protest at the Independence square in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.... Demonstrators carry historical flags of Belarus as thousands gather for a protest at the Independence square in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Demonstrators are taking to the streets of the capital and other cities, keeping up their push for the resignation of the nation's authoritarian leader. President Alexander Lukashenko has extended his 26-year rule in a vote the opposition saw as rigged. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Opposition activist Nina Baginskaya, 73, center, struggles with police during a Belarusian opposition supporters rally at Independence Square in Minsk... Opposition activist Nina Baginskaya, 73, center, struggles with police during a Belarusian opposition supporters rally at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Police in Belarus have dispersed protesters who gathered on the capital's central square, detaining dozens. The crackdown in Independence Square on Wednesday comes on the 18th straight day of protests pushing for the resignation of Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier struggles with his glasses and face mask as he attends a news conference after visiting the Salzburg Festival... German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier struggles with his glasses and face mask as he attends a news conference after visiting the Salzburg Festival in Salzburg, Austria, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson)

A student, wearing a face mask and shield, returns to the Melpark Primary School in Johannesburg, Monday Aug. 24, 2020. Remaining grades returned to c... A student, wearing a face mask and shield, returns to the Melpark Primary School in Johannesburg, Monday Aug. 24, 2020. Remaining grades returned to classes on day 151 of lockdown after schools were closed in March in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Some grades returned to classes several weeks ago. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

AUG. 21 - 27, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Armando Franca in Lisbon.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com