AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/08/28 14:00
A student, wearing a face mask and shield, returns to the Melpark Primary School in Johannesburg, Monday Aug. 24, 2020. Remaining grades returned to c...
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier struggles with his glasses and face mask as he attends a news conference after visiting the Salzburg Festival...
Opposition activist Nina Baginskaya, 73, center, struggles with police during a Belarusian opposition supporters rally at Independence Square in Minsk...
Demonstrators carry historical flags of Belarus as thousands gather for a protest at the Independence square in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020....
Protesters run for cover as they clash with police at Eldorado Park police station in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Residents f...
Bayern's Kingsley Coman scores his team's opening goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at...
Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer lifts the trophy after Munich won the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Muni...
Bayern's Lucas Hernandez celebrates with the trophy after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the...
A museum employee looks at a marble statue of Crouching Venus, Roman, 2nd century AD, during a press preview at The British Museum in London, Monday, ...
A woman sunbathes at the 'Biblioteca degli alberi' (Trees' Library) public park, as space around umbrellas is marked with chalk to keep social distanc...
A Russian honor guard is covered by the Chinese national flag during the opening ceremony of the International Military Technical Forum Army-2020 in A...

AUG. 21 - 27, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Armando Franca in Lisbon.

