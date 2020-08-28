Taiwan ranks third-best investment destination in world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has been listed as the third best destination for global investment by the latest U.S. Business Environment Risk Intelligence (BERI) report, retaining its top spot in Asia.

According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) which made the announcement Thursday (Aug. 27), Taiwan has once again been ranked as the third-best investment hotspot among the 50 countries that were evaluated. The only countries ahead of Taiwan in the rankings were Switzerland and Norway.

The ministry said Taiwan received a total score of 61 for profit opportunity recommendation (POR), which is determined by the three variables of operational risk, political risk, and exchange risk. The variables are used in BERI's report to evaluate profitability from the perspective of a multinational company.

Taiwan was ranked third in terms of operational risk and first in the investment risk category. It performed worst in the political risk factor, ranking 18th in the world and sixth in Asia.

MOEA said BERI's business risk service report is published three times per year, in April, August, and December. It said Taiwan is expected to remain the third best investment destination worldwide until at least 2025, while seeing a steady increase in its POR score, based on BERI projections, reported CNA.

The top 10 investment destinations according to BERI are outlined below: