AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

Fernanda Mariotti cradles a picture of her mother Martha Pedrotti, who passed away a victim of COVID-19, at her home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Mariotti believes that her mother eventually died in part from a heart condition and also from the sorrow and fear of being separated from her family, isolated in the COVID unit. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Fire consumes land recently deforested by cattle farmers near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Environmentalists say that the Amazon has lost about 17% of its original area and, fear at the current it could reach a tipping point in the next 15 to 30 years after which it could cease to generate enough rainfall to sustain itself. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
A man wearing a protective face mask holds a flare during a caravan organized by the soccer club fans of Newell's Old Boys in the hometown of Leonel Messi, in Rosario, Argentina, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Fans hope to lure him home following his announcement that he wants to leave Barcelona F.C. after nearly two decades with the Spanish club. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
A girl wades towards her flooded home the day after the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Laura battered the Dominican Republic and Haiti on it's way to the U.S. Gulf Coast, where forecaster fear it could become a major hurricane. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
A doctor takes a blood sample for a quick COVID-19 test from a handcuffed inmate at a comprehensive diagnosis center that set up to attend patients with new coronavirus in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Aug 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Cemetery workers carry the coffin that contains the remains of Wilson Gil, who family members say died of COVID-19 related complications, to a burial site at the Martires 19 de Julio cemetery on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. The South American country has the highest number of new coronavirus infections in Latin America after Brazil. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Vendor Mercedes Lescano balances a basket of fish on her head as she walks around the Abasto general market in search of buyers in Asuncion, Paraguay, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Lescano wears a mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Police officers stand guard near two bodies outside of a disco in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Officials said over a dozen people died in a stampede at a disco in Peru after a police raid to enforce the country's lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Diego Vertiz)
Lucha Libre brothers, "Ciclonico," or Cyclonic, left, and Mister Jerry, ride a boat to their training site on Xochimilco's famous floating gardens on the outskirts of Mexico City, early Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, amid COVID-19 that has closed wrestling halls. Their boat almost sank under the weight of the wrestling ring when they transported it to their chinampa. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
A zoo keeper feeds a giraffe during a media tour of La Aurora Zoo, Guatemala City, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. The zoo reopened Tuesday to the public after the park had been closed for months as a preventive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
AUG. 21-27, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Senior Photo Editor for Latin America and Caribbean Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.
