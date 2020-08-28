  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/08/28 12:01
Fernanda Mariotti cradles a picture of her mother Martha Pedrotti, who passed away a victim of COVID-19, at her home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesd...
Fire consumes land recently deforested by cattle farmers near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Environmentalists say that th...
A man wearing a protective face mask holds a flare during a caravan organized by the soccer club fans of Newell's Old Boys in the hometown of Leonel M...
A girl wades towards her flooded home the day after the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Laura battere...
A doctor takes a blood sample for a quick COVID-19 test from a handcuffed inmate at a comprehensive diagnosis center that set up to attend patients wi...
Cemetery workers carry the coffin that contains the remains of Wilson Gil, who family members say died of COVID-19 related complications, to a burial ...
Vendor Mercedes Lescano balances a basket of fish on her head as she walks around the Abasto general market in search of buyers in Asuncion, Paraguay,...
Police officers stand guard near two bodies outside of a disco in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Officials said over a dozen people died in a stam...
Lucha Libre brothers, "Ciclonico," or Cyclonic, left, and Mister Jerry, ride a boat to their training site on Xochimilco's famous floating gardens on ...
A zoo keeper feeds a giraffe during a media tour of La Aurora Zoo, Guatemala City, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. The zoo reopened Tuesday to the public afte...

AUG. 21-27, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Senior Photo Editor for Latin America and Caribbean Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

