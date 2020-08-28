Chinese scholar says drug ingredients export ban lethal blow to US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A high-profile Chinese scholar told media that cutting off U.S. access to essential pharmaceutical ingredients from China could be considered, if the Trump administration plays a "nasty trick" in U.S.-China trade talks.

Li touted the idea at a press event on Wednesday (Aug 26), claiming over 90 percent of the essential ingredients used by U.S. pharmaceutical companies come from China. American and Indian pharmaceutical companies rely heavily on Chinese-made essential ingredients, especially the ingredients for diabetes, HIV/AIDS, pain medications and antibiotics.

A Wall Street Journal report recently claimed the Trump administration has approved a giant loan to help drugmakers overcome their dependence on essential pharmaceutical ingredients from China, India, and some other countries. Trump has been expanding sanctions on China's Huawei and affiliated tech companies from obtaining components using critical U.S. technologies.

David Daokui Li (李稻葵), a respected economist and director of the Center for China in the World Economy at Tsinghua University's School of Economics and Management, responded to the sanctions at Wednesday's event. He expressed concerns the Trump administration would expand sanctions by blocking chip supplies to China and hurting its economy.

"If the U.S. dares to play this dirty trick, we (China) can certainly take retaliatory action."

Li proceeded to say that if China's chip supply is cut off, "China can fight back in terms of medical and drug supplies," noting American pharmaceutical companies procure over 90 percent of their essential ingredients from China. He added these companies would not become self sufficient in a short period of time.

Li also warned the U.S. might suspend access to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) system and the government needed to prepare for this worst case scenario.