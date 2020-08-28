American defense secretary to visit Palau amid tense US-China ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will spend several hours in Palau, marking the first time an American defense secretary has visited the Pacific island country, according to the Pentagon.

Palau is one of only 15 countries with diplomatic relations with Taiwan, which adds to the strategic value of the Pacific island country. Though China does not pose any direct military threat to Palau, Washington has become more wary as an increasingly ambitious Beijing competes for regional power and global influence, AP reported.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia, Heino Klinck, stated that Esper aims to strengthen the relationship between the U.S. and Palau and establish a long term commitment to the Palauans. As Palau is located near the Philippines, it could serve as a future stopover for U.S. troops stationed in Hawaii and Guam if they need to respond to a conflict in the Indo-Pacific region.

Klinck stated the U.S. is concerned about China’s continued poaching of Taiwan’s allies and that it is “destabilizing” for the region. In addition to Palau, Esper will also visit Guam during his trip to the Pacific.