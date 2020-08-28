  1. Home
  2. World

American defense secretary to visit Palau amid tense US-China ties

Trip aims to strengthen US relations with Taiwan's Pacific island nation ally

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/28 12:31
U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Espar. (U.S. Army photo, Monica King)

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Espar. (U.S. Army photo, Monica King)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will spend several hours in Palau, marking the first time an American defense secretary has visited the Pacific island country, according to the Pentagon.

Palau is one of only 15 countries with diplomatic relations with Taiwan, which adds to the strategic value of the Pacific island country. Though China does not pose any direct military threat to Palau, Washington has become more wary as an increasingly ambitious Beijing competes for regional power and global influence, AP reported.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia, Heino Klinck, stated that Esper aims to strengthen the relationship between the U.S. and Palau and establish a long term commitment to the Palauans. As Palau is located near the Philippines, it could serve as a future stopover for U.S. troops stationed in Hawaii and Guam if they need to respond to a conflict in the Indo-Pacific region.

Klinck stated the U.S. is concerned about China’s continued poaching of Taiwan’s allies and that it is “destabilizing” for the region. In addition to Palau, Esper will also visit Guam during his trip to the Pacific.
US
Palau
US-Palau relations
Taiwan
China

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan slams Chinese missile tests
Japan slams Chinese missile tests
2020/08/27 17:42
Assuming US will not help Taiwan 'huge gamble': Think tank
Assuming US will not help Taiwan 'huge gamble': Think tank
2020/08/27 16:55
DPP criticizes former Taiwan president, KMT chairman for not resisting China
DPP criticizes former Taiwan president, KMT chairman for not resisting China
2020/08/27 15:50
UPS kowtows to China's CAAC with Taiwan listing
UPS kowtows to China's CAAC with Taiwan listing
2020/08/27 15:01
US places trade sanctions on Chinese entities over South China Sea militarization
US places trade sanctions on Chinese entities over South China Sea militarization
2020/08/27 13:52