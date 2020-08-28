  1. Home
Puccini's 'Turandot' co-produced by Taiwan and Germany to be broadcast online

Puccini's standout opera will be performed at National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts on Friday

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/28 12:24
"Turandot" is in Kaohsiung (Ministry of Culture photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Puccini's opera "Turandot" will be performed and broadcast online at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts, Weiwuying (衛武營), on Friday (Aug 28).

The opera is co-produced by Weiwuying and Germany Deutsche Oper am Rhein. It will take place on Friday at 7:30 p.m, the Ministry of Culture stated.

According to the website, "Turandot" is directed by poet Li Huan-hsiung (黎煥雄) and the conductor is Chien Wen-pin (簡文彬), who was previously at the National Symphony Orchestra. More than 350 singers and musicians will take part in the show.

The ministry said 3,722 tickets for the two performances immediately sold out, hence the art center decided to broadcast the show online on Weiwuying's YouTube channel.
