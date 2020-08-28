ByteDance tells TikTok engineers to draw up US shutdown contingency plans

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s ByteDance has informed TikTok video app engineers to come up with contingency plans in case it needs to shut down its U.S. operations.

ByteDance has been ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump to divest TikTok in the U.S., amid security concerns over the large amount of personal data it collects. Trump signed an executive order on Aug. 6 that would prohibit transactions with TikTok or its Chinese parent ByteDance in 45 days, according to Reuters.

Microsoft, Oracle and Twitter are among the U.S. companies looking to buy the app, with Walmart announcing on Thursday (Aug. 27) it would join Microsoft as a potential partner. ByteDance is expected to choose a bidder to enter into exclusive talks as soon as Friday (Aug. 28), Reuters reported.

Even though TikTok has filed a lawsuit challenging Trump’s order, the company is preparing for the possibility it may have to shut down temporarily if a deal cannot be reached by mid-September, Reuters said. A sale would have to be approved by both the U.S. and Chinese governments.

ByteDance told TikTok engineers in a memo this week to prepare for shutting down U.S. operations in case one of the two countries refuses any deal, sources told Reuters. “We are confident that we will reach a resolution that ensures TikTok is here for the long run for the millions of Americans who come to the platform for entertainment, self-expression, and connection,” a TikTok spokesman said in a statement to Reuters.

U.S. officials have expressed concerns that user information collected by TikTok could be passed on to the Chinese government. ByteDance says it does not share data with the Chinese government and would not do so if requested.

According to TikTok’s privacy policy, the app tracks location data, users’ internet addresses, and the type of device used by the app. It stores browsing and search history in addition to messages sent on the platform.

If a user opts in, TikTok says it can collect their phone and social-network contacts, GPS location, and personal information, including age and phone number along with all user-generated content. TikTok also tracks the videos users like, share, and watch to completion and re-watch.

According to the Wall Street Journal, TikTok has for more than a year tracked users using a method banned by Google, which allowed it to collect unique identifiers from millions of mobile devices without letting people opt out. TikTok says it no longer does this and has said it will create a firewall between China and overseas users.