AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/08/28 11:00
Nuns of the Missionaries of Charity, the order founded by Saint Teresa, wearing masks and face shields as precaution against the coronavirus distribut...
A devotee wearing a mask carries home an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha for worship during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Mumbai...
Pro-democracy legislator Ted Hui, hugs a supporter after being released on bail outside a court in Hong Kong, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Hong Kong polic...
Health workers prepares to give an HPV vaccine shot to an elementary school student during a free vaccination service for school children in Jakarta,I...
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a check post erected to screen people coming from outside the city, in Ahmedabad, In...
A team leader makes a hand signal as Indonesian firemen test their equipment prior to disinfecting Margo City shopping mall to help curb the spread of...
Mosque shooting victim Taj Mohammad Kamran reacts as he leaves the Christchurch High Court after the sentencing hearing for Australian Brenton Harriso...
A woman walks past a coronavirus-themed mural honoring health and other essential workers, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Writings o...
A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks at a building in Tokyo, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A devotee immerses an idol of Hindu god Ganesha on the fifth day of the ten-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the Arabian sea in Mumbai, India, We...

AUG. 21-27, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

