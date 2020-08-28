AP Week in Pictures: Asia

A devotee immerses an idol of Hindu god Ganesha on the fifth day of the ten-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the Arabian sea in Mumbai, India, We... A devotee immerses an idol of Hindu god Ganesha on the fifth day of the ten-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the Arabian sea in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. The festival is a celebration of the birth of Ganesha, the Hindu god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks at a building in Tokyo, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks at a building in Tokyo, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A woman walks past a coronavirus-themed mural honoring health and other essential workers, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Writings o... A woman walks past a coronavirus-themed mural honoring health and other essential workers, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Writings on the mural read: "Our body and soul for the country." (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Mosque shooting victim Taj Mohammad Kamran reacts as he leaves the Christchurch High Court after the sentencing hearing for Australian Brenton Harriso... Mosque shooting victim Taj Mohammad Kamran reacts as he leaves the Christchurch High Court after the sentencing hearing for Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant, in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Tarrant, a white supremacist who killed 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques in March 2019 was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

A team leader makes a hand signal as Indonesian firemen test their equipment prior to disinfecting Margo City shopping mall to help curb the spread of... A team leader makes a hand signal as Indonesian firemen test their equipment prior to disinfecting Margo City shopping mall to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak, after a number of employees of a supermarket at the mall were tested positive for the virus, in Depok, Indonesia, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a check post erected to screen people coming from outside the city, in Ahmedabad, In... A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a check post erected to screen people coming from outside the city, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. India has the third-highest coronavirus caseload after the United States and Brazil, and the fourth-highest death toll in the world. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Health workers prepares to give an HPV vaccine shot to an elementary school student during a free vaccination service for school children in Jakarta,I... Health workers prepares to give an HPV vaccine shot to an elementary school student during a free vaccination service for school children in Jakarta,Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Pro-democracy legislator Ted Hui, hugs a supporter after being released on bail outside a court in Hong Kong, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Hong Kong polic... Pro-democracy legislator Ted Hui, hugs a supporter after being released on bail outside a court in Hong Kong, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Hong Kong police arrested 16 people, including two opposition lawmakers, on Wednesday on charges related to anti-government protests last year. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

A devotee wearing a mask carries home an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha for worship during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Mumbai... A devotee wearing a mask carries home an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha for worship during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. The 10-day long Ganesh festival began Thursday and ends with the immersion of Ganesha idols in water bodies on the final day. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Nuns of the Missionaries of Charity, the order founded by Saint Teresa, wearing masks and face shields as precaution against the coronavirus distribut... Nuns of the Missionaries of Charity, the order founded by Saint Teresa, wearing masks and face shields as precaution against the coronavirus distribute food to poor and homeless people in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Wednesday marked the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Mother Teresa, a Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving the poor, the sick, the orphaned, and the dying. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

AUG. 21-27, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

