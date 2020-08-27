Trend Micro and Snyk Significantly Expand Partnership with Technology Collaboration to Solve Open Source Development Risks

Co-developed solution bridges the gap between devops and security operations teams

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - August 28, 2020 - (;), the leader in cloud security, today announced plans for a new, co-developed solution with Snyk, the leader in developer-first open source security. The joint solution will help security teams manage the risk of open source vulnerabilities from the moment open source code is introduced without interrupting the software delivery process. This marks the expansion of a strategic partnership that has already helped countless organizations enhance DevOps security without impacting product roadmaps.

"We know that vulnerabilities in open source software, which is increasingly used by all development teams, have increased 2.5x in the past three years," said Geva Solomonovich, Global Alliances CTO. "This partnership is ground-breaking because for the first time it is giving the security operations team visibility into Open Source, which is one of the fundamental building blocks of cloud native applications, and its risk. Through this collaboration we will be helping bridge the technology, process and organizational gap between security operations and devops teams."1

According to Gartner, "Open-source libraries can carry significant vulnerabilities and the fact that developers may not even know a component is embedded within a library exposes them to unseen vulnerabilities."2

"DevOps sits at the beating heart of innovation-first enterprises and no one knows these teams like Snyk, especially when it comes to preventing open source vulnerability threats," said Kevin Simzer, chief operating officer for Trend Micro. "What we are putting into play is effectively a virtual open source cybersecurity expert to those teams running our Cloud One platform. Together we can solve security issues before they occur, with complete coverage from code creation to runtime and across any type of developer environment."

The latest capabilities, delivered by combining the strengths of both companies, enables teams to find vulnerabilities in open source code automatically and immediately. It offers significant benefits for security and development teams, including helping to support compliance with ISO 27001, SOC 2 and other key frameworks and standards.

The joint solution will help create fundamental mind shifts in collaboration, driving closer alignment between security and developer teams. It will be available as part of the Trend Micro Cloud One platform, for additional details visit: www.trendmicro.com/cloudone. For an overview of the partnership visit: www.trendmicro.com/snyk.





1 Snyk, Inc.; 2020 State of Open Source Security: https://info.snyk.io/sooss-report-2020

2 Gartner, Inc.; Hype Cycle for Application Security, 2020, July 2020 | G00448216

About Snyk

Snyk is a developer-first security company that helps organizations use open source and stay secure. Snyk is the only solution that seamlessly and proactively finds and fixes vulnerabilities and license violations in open source dependencies and container images. Snyk’s solution is built on a comprehensive, proprietary vulnerability database, maintained by an expert security research team in Israel and London. With tight integration into existing developer workflows, source control (including GitHub, Bitbucket, GitLab), and CI/CD pipelines, Snyk enables efficient security workflows and reduces mean-time-to-fix. For more information or to get started with Snyk for free today, visit https://snyk.io.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Leveraging over 30 years of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro enables resilience for businesses, governments, and consumers with connected solutions across cloud workloads, endpoints, email, IIoT, and networks. Our XGen™ security strategy powers our solutions with a cross-generational blend of threat-defense techniques that are optimized for key environments and leverage shared threat intelligence for better, faster protection. With over 6,700 employees in 65 countries, and the world's most advanced global threat research and intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their connected world www.trendmicro.com.hk.