Prudential and Huami expand partnership to deliver new health products and services to customers

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 28 August 2020 - Huami Corp. and Huami-USA (NYSE: HMI), a healthcare services company whose mission is to connect health with technology, and Prudential Corporation Asia (Prudential), a leading insurer and asset manager, today announced an extension of their partnership to provide Pulse by Prudential (Pulse) users access to Huami's Amazfit range of wearable technology.





Huami and Prudential will explore the integration of digital capabilities, including features from Pulse in Huami's smartwatches and wristbands to help Pulse users access the information they need to lead healthier lives. Announced in July, the Pulse app will also include PAI Health's science-backed activity metric for heart health, known as Personal Activity Intelligence.





"Our Amazfit smartwatch is among the top five for global watch shipments and market shares in the first quarter of 2020, and we look forward to partnering with Prudential to develop exciting new products that will expand our global reach," said Mike Yeung, Chief Operating Officer of Huami.





Al-Noor Ramji, Group Chief Digital Officer, Prudential plc, said, "We designed Pulse to make our users healthier and wealthier. To date, Pulse has attracted over eight million downloads, and we have observed how our users are increasingly interested in tracking their health metrics for a better quality of life. Both our partnership with Huami and growing health ecosystem harness the power of technology, empowering Pulse users to personalise their health and wealth journeys."





Huami and Prudential will also seek to grow their partnership by seeking opportunities to leverage each other's expertise to co-create complementary products and solutions with the shared purpose of helping people lead healthier lives. Through this partnership, more than 16 million Prudential customers across Asia and Africa will have the potential to access Huami health products and services.





About Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI)

Huami's mission is to connect health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health products for consumers, and analytics services for industry. In 2019, Huami shipped 42.3 million units of smart wearable devices, including its own Amazfit brand, and products developed and manufactured for Xiaomi and Timex, comprising 26% of global category shipments. Huami Corporation is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Huami-USA, based in Cupertino, Calif. For more information, please visit https://www.huami.com/investor/pages/company-profile





About Prudential Corporation Asia

Prudential Corporation Asia is a business unit of Prudential plc (United Kingdom)* comprising its life insurance operations in Asia and its asset management business, Eastspring Investments. It is headquartered in Hong Kong.





Prudential is a leading life insurer with operations spanning 13 markets in Asia, covering Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Through a robust multi-channel distribution platform, Prudential provides a comprehensive range of savings, investment and protection products to meet the diverse needs of Asian families.





Eastspring Investments manages investments across Asia on behalf of a wide range of retail and institutional investors. It is a leading Asia-based asset manager with on-the-ground presence in 11 major Asian markets as well as distribution offices in North America and Europe. It has US$220 billion in assets under management (as at 30 June 2020), managing funds across a range of asset classes including equities and fixed income.

*Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. of the United States or with the Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

Prudential plc is listed on the stock exchanges of London (PRU.L), Hong Kong (2378.HK), Singapore (K6S.SG) and New York (PUK.N).

For more information, please visit https://www.prudentialcorporation-asia.com





About Pulse by Prudential

Pulse by Prudential is a digital health app and the first of its kind in the region to offer holistic health management to consumers. Using AI-powered self-help tools and real-time information, the app serves as a 24/7 health and wellness partner to users, helping them prevent, postpone, and protect against the onset of diseases. Pulse is part of Prudential's region-wide strategy to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to everyone across Asia by leveraging digital technologies and best-in-class partnerships.

Following the regional launch of Pulse in Malaysia in August 2019, Pulse is now available in a total of 11 markets in Asia and includes a growing suite of value-add services, such as a symptom checker and health assessment, personal wellness services, and video consultations with certified doctors and specialists.

Since its launch, Pulse has been downloaded more than 8 million times in Asia. Pulse is currently available on the Apple/Google Play stores in Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.





For more information, and to download Pulse, log on to www.wedopulse.com.