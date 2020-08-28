  1. Home
Australian scholar praises Taiwan president's keynote speech

Australian analyst contrasts Tsai Ing-wen's address with Chinese diplomat's remarks

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/28 11:13
President Tsai Ing-wen. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday (Aug. 27) delivered an online keynote speech at an Australian think tank event, highlighting the mutually beneficial ties between Taiwan and Australia.

In her speech at the inaugural Indo-Pacific Leaders Dialogue, held by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), Tsai stated that both Taiwan and Australia are important members of the Indo-Pacific region, and the two countries share values based on freedom and democracy. She added the mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries has made them inseparable.

Malcolm Davis, a senior analyst at ASPI pointed out that Tsai’s speech sharply contrasts with remarks made by the Chinese Deputy Head of Mission to Australia Wang Xining (王晰寧) on Wednesday, tweeting:

“Yesterday, China’s Wang Xining gave a speech that was full of implicit demands that Australia 'tremble and obey' China's wishes. Today, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen gives a speech that emphasized mutual respect, cooperation, and prosperity as democratic equals.”

Wang Xining spoke to the National Press Club in Canberra on Wednesday complaining that Australia’s call for an independent investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, without notifying China in advance, "harmed the feelings of the Chinese people" and “lacks the least courtesy and diplomacy.”

Wang also said that for the past 11 years, China has been Australia's largest business partner country and Australia's largest source country of international students and international tourists.
