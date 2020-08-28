President fires back at Chinese netizens over Taiwan's sovereignty

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday (Aug. 27) shot back at Chinese netizens and reiterated that Taiwan is a sovereign state with its own government, which Beijing does not have jurisdiction over.

After hundreds of Chinese netizens flooded her Twitter account and labeled Taiwan as an inalienable part of China, Tsai offered her response through four picture messages on Thursday. She said the post was intended for those who doubted the country's existence.

In the pictures, Tsai stressed that Taiwan's existence "simply cannot be questioned," since it has its own government and leaders selected through free elections. She said Beijing has never held jurisdiction over the country's military and democratic institutions and that its future can only be decided by its people.

Tsai also pointed out the Taiwan government was committed to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and would be willing to negotiate with China, as long as it was not undermined. She insisted cross-strait talks should be carried out based on the principles of peace, parity, democracy, and dialogue, reported CNA.

Prior to the post, Tsai expressed concern at a forum organized by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute over the increasing risk of accidental conflict in the South China Sea. She emphasized that communication must be maintained between countries to reduce misunderstandings and miscalculations.

Tsai added Taiwanese enjoy full political rights and will reject Beijing's "one country, two systems" proposal, especially after recent developments in Hong Kong. She hoped more like-minded countries would join Taiwan on the front line in resisting Beijing and help safeguard its democratic values and ideals, reported New Talk.