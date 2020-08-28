Taiwanese YouTuber Holger Chen shot 3 times

Holger Chen falls to ground after being shot. (Facebook, Holger Chen screenshot) Holger Chen falls to ground after being shot. (Facebook, Holger Chen screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Brawny Taiwanese YouTuber Holger Chen (陳之漢) was shot three times in front of his gym in New Taipei City early Friday morning (Aug. 28) — yet still spoke on camera to his fans immediately after the shooting.

At 2 a.m. on Friday morning, Chen was shot in front of his gym on Renai Road in New Taipei City's Linkou District, reported UDN. According to witnesses at the scene, an armed male fired at Chen three times, inflicting wounds to his right arm, right thigh, and right ankle.

As of 6 a.m., Chen was undergoing surgery to treat the multiple gunshot wounds. One bullet traveled through his right arm and struck his right thigh.



Holger Chen winces in pain after being shot. (Facebook, Holger Chen screenshot)

Another round struck his right thigh, causing a comminuted fracture, with the bullet lodged in the leg. The third bullet entered his right calf and lodged in his right ankle.

Incredibly, shortly after being shot and while receiving first aid, Chen started a livestream broadcast to his fans on Facebook. Despite suffering intense pain and the sound of ambulances howling in the background, Chen was able to say: "I was shot twice. I hope that if I die this time, please everyone carry on my spirit, you must carry on my spirit."

After groaning in agony, Chen then calmly said, "Please everyone take care of my wife and child, I beg everyone. Also, my mother, I beg everyone. Argh, my right thigh was hit."

The video closes with Chen howling in pain as paramedics lift him onto a gurney and load him into an ambulance, which rushed him to Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, according to CNA.



Chen lies on the ground after being shot. (Facebook, Holger Chen screenshot)

According to local media reports, a 23-year-old man surnamed Liu (劉) later that morning turned himself in at Linkou Precinct Police Station. Liu was said to have a number of previous criminal convictions and also sexually harassed Chen at his gym.

Chen stated in his live broadcast that he had encountered Liu at his gym a few days previous, claiming that he wanted to sign up for membership. Chen said that Liu then proceeded to touch his arms and legs saying, "Let me touch you, you should let me touch you."

Chen said he felt uncomfortable due to the unwanted attention, but tried to remain polite by saying, "May I ask, what is it you want?" Liu replied that he wanted to touch Chen and did so for over five minutes, before leaving.



Chen is placed on a gurney. (Facebook, Holger Chen Screenshots)

Liu then allegedly ran back into the gym, pulling at Chen's arm and demanding a refund. Liu then threatened to fight gym employees before shouting, "I will sue you all to death" and fleeing the scene.

At 2 a.m. on Friday morning, Liu ran to the entrance of the gym in an apparently intoxicated state. When Chen was about to get into his car, Liu fired three shots at him, with all three rounds finding their mark.

Liu fled the scene on foot but later surrendered to police at Linkou Precinct Police Station, not far from the scene of the crime. After questioning Liu, police transferred him to the prosecutor's office to be investigated for attempted murder.



Scene of shooting in front of Chen's gym in Linkou District. (CNA photo)

Chen speaks to fans immediately after shooting:

Footage of suspect fleeing scene, and Chen immediately after shooting: