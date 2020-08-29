Can China’s DF-21D missile destroy an aircraft carrier as advertised?

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China fired a “carrier killer” anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) into the South China Sea on Wednesday (Aug. 26), the day after the U.S. sent a U-2 aircraft to spy on Chinese military exercises.

China's action has already drawn the ire of Japan, undoubtedly increases tensions in the region, and raises the question: Just how advanced is this newly developed Chinese weapon?

Most ballistic missiles reenter the atmosphere at around Mach 8 to Mach 15, at an altitude of 50 km, depending on the reentry angle. Due to increasing air resistance in the dense region of the lower atmosphere, after it survives the maximum Q heating period at an altitude of around 15 to 20 km, the missile reduces its terminal speed to around Mach 2 at 3 to 5 km altitude, depending on the shape of the warhead.

Therefore, the target acquisition and control response time during the final phase is relatively short. Subsequently, a thruster system may be added to an ASBM, such as DF-21D, to increase its terminal speed and maneuverability, so that it will not be easily intercepted by ground defenses.

Additionally, even if the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) new ASBM has a smart warhead design, it will not be able to "see" its target during the reentry phase due to ionization blockage. Only once it slows down in the lower atmosphere can it start searching for its target, which is not too different from an air-breathing platform at this stage.

Therefore, a final speed of more than Mach 2 for the DF-21D's warhead is the maximum. This allows the ASBM enough time for target acquisition and avoids being intercepted.

If the incoming DF-21D was detected at 80 km altitude, assuming a reentry speed of Mach 10 and a subsequently reduced speed of Mach 2 at 5 km altitude, at least 30-plus seconds will have passed before impact. During this time, an aircraft carrier sailing at 25 knots will have traveled at least 375 meters.

Impact report

A Nimitz-class carrier’s dimension is 330 m x 80 m. That means, even if China’s reconnaissance assets were able to determine the location of a US carrier, it will have sailed outside of the designated impact area.

Moreover, this is considering the fact the DF-21D has an accuracy of 10 m circular error of probability (CEP).

A conventional ballistic missile (short-range or medium-range) hitting a stationary target is a difficult task. Considering the evasive maneuvers U.S. surface combatants would be taking, it would be even more difficult for China’s ASBM to score a direct hit.

The above back-of-the-envelope calculation is done assuming a U.S. fleet receives no real-time intelligence from its satellite constellation, designed specifically to detect the missile launch and to calculate its trajectory. This scenario also considers no anti-ballistic missile capabilities, such as SM-3 missiles, in the U.S. fleet. These are of course part of a worst-case scenario, which may not be likely.

Additionally, DF-21D’s reliance on its onboard sensors for target acquisition will not be sufficient. Employing other scout platforms, such as helicopters or submarines tagging the U.S. fleet, to illuminate the target will increase the DF-21D's accuracy and lessen the weight of its payload.

However, getting the scout into an aircraft carrier battle group's visual range without being detected by its vast array of sensors already on high alert would be difficult. Therefore, the success of the ASBM depends on the following factors:

Target acquisition capability onboard DF-21D or on scout platforms. Terminal phase maneuverability with high response thrusters that can create side forces. Altitude control and steering capabilities.

Since DF-21D’s terminal speed is not very high, guidance control is not a big problem. Nevertheless, slower speeds also make it easier to be intercepted by the U.S. navy's area defense assets.

War plans

Therefore, the PLA may have to add a booster to increase the final speed and make it an effective ASBM. With all these design factors, a 500 kg warhead design may have room to carry only about 150-200 kg of conventional high explosives, which may not be enough to sink a carrier at Mach 2+ speed, though substantial damage would be inevitable.

China’s first strike will be deemed as hostile and could lead to an all-out war. Their ASBMs are on mobile launchers and can be very difficult to pinpoint and neutralize, though the U.S. does have a database for China’s hard and soft targets (Taiwan’s may not be as extensive).

The U.S. navy’s aerial strike intensity is tremendous, but its aircraft carriers will have to sail within the strike range of F/A-18 and F-35C fighter jets. It poses a dilemma for U.S. commanders because that would put their fleet within the range of China's ASBMs.

Additionally, China’s A2/AD capabilities will compel U.S. military planners to fine-tune their war plans to prepare for a contingency. Despite all these facts, it is always safe to assume that Chinese technical capabilities are more advanced than is often assumed — as in the case of the PLA’s anti-satellite (ASAT) capabilities, which surprised the West in 2007.

Though DF-21D’s capabilities to sink an aircraft carrier may be doubtful, it is nevertheless a good deterrence weapon as U.S. commanders may not be willing to take the risk. The issue is whether Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping (習近平) is ready to start a war with the U.S.

Holmes Liao is a senior advisor at Taiwan's Institute for Information Industry.