Baseball Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/28 06:43

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 21 11 .656 _
New York 16 11 .593
Toronto 15 14 .517
Baltimore 14 16 .467 6
Boston 10 21 .323 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 20 12 .625 _
Chicago 19 12 .613 ½
Cleveland 19 12 .613 ½
Detroit 13 16 .448
Kansas City 12 19 .387
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 22 10 .688 _
Houston 17 14 .548
Seattle 12 20 .375 10
Texas 11 19 .367 10
Los Angeles 10 22 .313 12

East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 18 12 .600 _
Miami 14 12 .538 2
Philadelphia 12 14 .462 4
New York 13 16 .448
Washington 11 17 .393 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 18 12 .600 _
St. Louis 11 10 .524
Milwaukee 13 15 .464 4
Cincinnati 11 17 .393 6
Pittsburgh 8 19 .296
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 23 9 .719 _
San Diego 19 13 .594 4
Colorado 16 15 .516
San Francisco 15 17 .469 8
Arizona 13 19 .406 10

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Toronto 9, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3

Oakland 3, Texas 1

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5, 7 innings

San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Seattle at San Diego, ppd., 2nd game

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.

Oakland at Texas, ppd.

Friday's Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

Baltimore (Cobb 1-2) at Toronto (TBD), 6:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Mejía 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Pérez 2-3), 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Texas (Minor 0-5), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-2) at Houston (Bielak 3-2), 9:10 p.m.

Seattle (Margevicius 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Colorado 8, Arizona 7

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd.

Thursday's Games

San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3, 8 innings, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at Arizona, ppd.

Seattle at San Diego, ppd., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd., 2nd game

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd., 2nd game

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Mejía 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Pérez 2-3), 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Texas (Minor 0-5), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Holland 1-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Richards 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-1), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 1-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-4), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:15 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd., 2nd game

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.