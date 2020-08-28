Column: Extraordinary day hopefully leads US to better place

Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) spins in front of Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby, left, and forward Angel McCoughtry during the first hal... Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) spins in front of Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby, left, and forward Angel McCoughtry during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Officials stand beside an empty court at the scheduled start of an NBA basketball first round playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando... Officials stand beside an empty court at the scheduled start of an NBA basketball first round playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Milwaukee Bucks didn't take the floor in protest against racial injustice and the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

An empty court and bench are shown following the scheduled start time of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2... An empty court and bench are shown following the scheduled start time of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

The court sits empty after a postponed NBA basketball first round playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Aug. 26, ... The court sits empty after a postponed NBA basketball first round playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The game was postponed after the Milwaukee Bucks didn't take the floor in protest against racial injustice and the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

An empty court and bench are shown with no signage following the scheduled start time in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wedne... An empty court and bench are shown with no signage following the scheduled start time in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic.(Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

A general view inside The Field House before Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Roc... A general view inside The Field House before Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Inter Miami midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro (10) stands alongside teammates and Atlanta United players for a group photo before the MLS soccer match was ca... Inter Miami midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro (10) stands alongside teammates and Atlanta United players for a group photo before the MLS soccer match was called off, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Major League Soccer players boycotted five games Wednesday night in a collective statement against racial injustice. The players' action came after all three NBA playoff games were called off in a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Players from Inter Miami and Atlanta United gather on the field before a scheduled MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla... Players from Inter Miami and Atlanta United gather on the field before a scheduled MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Major League Soccer players boycotted five games Wednesday night in a collective statement against racial injustice. The players' action comes after all three NBA playoff games were called off in a protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

A message is on the scoreboard after the scheduled MLS soccer match between Real Salt Lake and Los Angeles FC was postponed Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, ... A message is on the scoreboard after the scheduled MLS soccer match between Real Salt Lake and Los Angeles FC was postponed Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. Major League Soccer players boycotted five games Wednesday night in a collective statement against racial injustice. The players' action came after all three NBA playoff games were called off in a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Workers depart the stadium where the Portland Timbers had been scheduled to play the San Jose Earthquakes in an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif., ... Workers depart the stadium where the Portland Timbers had been scheduled to play the San Jose Earthquakes in an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Major League Soccer players boycotted five games Wednesday night in a collective statement against racial injustice. The players' action came after all three NBA playoff games were called off in a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday night.

The Real Salt Lake scoreboard is shown after the scheduled game between Real Salt Lake and Los Angeles FC was postponed Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in S... The Real Salt Lake scoreboard is shown after the scheduled game between Real Salt Lake and Los Angeles FC was postponed Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. Major League Soccer players boycotted five games Wednesday night in a collective statement against racial injustice. The players' action came after all three NBA playoff games were called off in a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

People pass Petco Park, where a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners was scheduled to be played Wednesday, Aug. 26, 202... People pass Petco Park, where a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners was scheduled to be played Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in San Diego. Two Major League Baseball games were postponed Wednesday as players across the sports landscape reacted in the wake of the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin. Games between the Cincinnati Reds and Brewers in Milwaukee and the Mariners and Padres in San Diego were called off hours before they were set to begin. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Players from Los Angeles FC pose for a group photo on the field prior to the announcement that their game against Real Salt Lake was called off Wednes... Players from Los Angeles FC pose for a group photo on the field prior to the announcement that their game against Real Salt Lake was called off Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. Major League Soccer players boycotted five games Wednesday night in a collective statement against racial injustice. The players' action came after all three NBA playoff games were called off in a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

An image of baseball great Jackie Robinson hangs near Petco Park, where a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners had been... An image of baseball great Jackie Robinson hangs near Petco Park, where a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners had been scheduled Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in San Diego. Two Major League Baseball games have been postponed as players across the sports landscape reacted in the wake of the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin. A pair of Major League Baseball games were postponed Wednesday as players across the sports landscape reacted in the wake of the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin. Games between the Cincinnati Reds and Brewers in Milwaukee and the Mariners and Padres in San Diego were called off hours before they were set to begin. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

In a screenshot from a Zoom call, Tennessee Titans players speak about the decision to cancel NFL football practice Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Nashvi... In a screenshot from a Zoom call, Tennessee Titans players speak about the decision to cancel NFL football practice Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Several NFL teams canceled practice in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin. In front are safety Kevin Byard, left, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill, right. (AP Photo)

Members of the San Jose Earthquakes depart the stadium where the team had been scheduled to play the Portland Timbers in an MLS soccer match in San Jo... Members of the San Jose Earthquakes depart the stadium where the team had been scheduled to play the Portland Timbers in an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Major League Soccer players boycotted five games Wednesday night in a collective statement against racial injustice. The players' action came after all three NBA playoff games were called off in a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday night.

Members of the Portland Timbers prepare to depart the stadium where the team had been scheduled to play the San Jose Earthquakes in an MLS soccer matc... Members of the Portland Timbers prepare to depart the stadium where the team had been scheduled to play the San Jose Earthquakes in an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Major League Soccer players boycotted five games Wednesday night in a collective statement against racial injustice. The players' actions came after all three NBA playoff games were called off in a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday night.

An empty court and bench are shown following the scheduled start time of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2... An empty court and bench are shown following the scheduled start time of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday were postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

NBA referees march in support of players seeking an end to racial injustice in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Their march came short... NBA referees march in support of players seeking an end to racial injustice in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Their march came shortly before players met to decide on restarting the season after three games were postponed Wednesday. (AP Photo/Brian Mahoney)

The day was extraordinary, unleashing a movement that played out in real time, stretching across racial and gender lines, sweeping up one sport after another until it seemed as though every professional athlete was screaming in unison.

ENOUGH!

Enough with the killing. Enough with racial injustice. Enough with being a most imperfect union.

No one knows exactly what impact these 24 hours will have in the weeks and months and decades to come, but one thing is certain.

American sports will forever be divided into two distinct eras.

What it was before the 26th of August in the year 2020.

And what it is now.

After yet another act of violence by police against an unarmed Black man, a crescendo of necessary outrage — “good trouble.," John Lewis would’ve called it — ignited across our arenas and stadiums on Wednesday.

The Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court for their NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic and were willing to forfeit if that's what it came to.

It was a staggering gesture by a team that has high hopes of winning its first championship in almost a half-century, demonstrating just how much fear and pain and marginalization so many are feeling.

Even if they happen to be star athletes.

The Magic refused to accept the forfeit, showing their solidarity with the Bucks. Left with no other alternative, the NBA postponed all three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday at its Disney World bubble, where everyone thought the biggest threat to finishing the season was the coronavirus pandemic.

Turns out, we should’ve been paying more attention to the plague of racial injustice, which has stained our nation for all of its 244 years.

“It’s such a terrible situation that we’re going through in this country still, after so many years of this,” said Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers, whose game against the Portland Trail Blazers was scrapped. “It's kind of depressing.”

Quickly, others were swept up in the moment. The WNBA called off its evening games after the players refused to take the court. Five Major League Soccer games were postponed as well, along with three Major League Baseball games.

For African-American athletes, who have played such an enriching role in our country’s sporting history, the humiliation of being treated as second-class citizens as soon as they change out of their uniforms has reached a boiling point.

This wasn’t just about Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed after apparently taking four bullets to the back from a police officer’s gun, or even those who lost their lives for seemingly no reason other than the color of their skin — George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and the thousands who came before them.

This was also about Thabo Sefolosha, an NBA player whose leg was broken by the police during an arrest. This was about James Blake, a retired professional tennis player who was manhandled by police in a case of mistaken identity.

This was about every athlete of color who's come to the awful realization that whatever wealth and privilege and adoration they have earned through their playing skills, it doesn’t always extend to the police or the justice system or really even to much of their fan base.

“The most difficult part is to see that people still don’t care,” said New York Mets outfielder Dominic Smith, who played in his team's game Wednesday but kneeled during the national anthem and was overcome with emotion afterward. “For this to continually happen, it just shows the hate in people’s hearts. I mean, that just sucks, you know. Being a Black man in America is not easy.”

But it wasn’t just Black men who took up the cause. It was women too, blacks and whites, Hispanics and Asians, all signaling that they’re not only fed up but realize they've got the power to do something about this blight on our national character.

“Ending police brutality is more important than sports,” tweeted Cole Tucker, a 24-year-old white man who also happens to play baseball for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Another white athlete, soccer player Jeff Larentowicz of Atlanta United, spoke Thursday on the need for athletes in all sports to stick together.

"It does feel like we're reaching a point that this is enough. There has to be change," he said. “The point of yesterday is to show we're all together, we all back each other, and when you do push to make that change, you're not going to turn around not see anyone behind you. You're going to see a lot of others behind you.”

After some discussion about not playing the rest of the NBA playoffs, leaving what's already been a most unusual season without a champion, the players signaled they were willing to return to the court either Friday or Saturday.

But they'll surely want some sort of firm commitment from the owners — both in spirit and financially — to really start tackling the scourge of racial injustice.

“Change doesn’t happen with just talk!! It happens with action and needs to happen NOW!” tweeted LeBron James, the face of the NBA and its most prominent voice.

The NFL season doesn't begin for a couple of weeks, but several teams showed their solidarity by calling off training camp practices. Let's hope the players are willing to follow the lead of their NBA brethren and actually refuse to take the field for games if the owners and society at large don't take their concerns seriously.

That would certainly be the proper way to honor the legacy of Colin Kaepernick, who was effectively blackballed from the league after he began kneeling during the national anthem four years ago to bring attention to the very same issues we're talking about today.

Sadly, some less-diverse sports declined to go all-in with the cause.

The NHL, whose players are mostly white, carried on with its postseason despite calls from Black players that games be postponed. Evander Kane says the league needs to send “a clear message that human rights take priority over sports.”

The PGA Tour, which has a similar racial makeup, took the course Thursday for its tournament at Olympia Fields outside Chicago — less than 100 miles from Kenosha, Wisconsin, where Jacob Blake was gunned down in front of his children.

But at least one golfer did make a fashion statement. Cameron Champ, who has a Black father and a white mother, wore two different-colored shoes.

One black. One white.

On the white shoe, he wrote in pen “Jacob Blake BLM.”

Black Lives Matter.

“It's a situation where people don’t want to talk about it, which I get, but at the same time, it’s reality,” Champ said, according to the Chicago Tribune. "It’s what we live in.”

The message from our favorite athletes, the ones now trying to guide us to a better place, is clear:

ENOUGH!

Paul Newberry is a sports columnist for The Associated Press.

