Increasingly, LatAm hospitals allow visits to COVID patients

A couple embraces at a section of the Flores Cemetery where COVID-19 victims are being buried in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Dr. R... A couple embraces at a section of the Flores Cemetery where COVID-19 victims are being buried in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Dr. Rodolfo Rossi from the city of La Plata says that “It’s not the same to die alone than with company, and it’s not the same to say goodbye than not to.” (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A patient with COVID-19 symptoms lies on a bed at the Eurnekian Ezeiza Hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. At a time when th... A patient with COVID-19 symptoms lies on a bed at the Eurnekian Ezeiza Hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. At a time when the number of deaths due to COVID-19 has increased in Argentina, several hospitals are implementing protocols on their own initiative that allow people to say goodbye to their loved ones in person. Among politicians there is also a greater interest in humanizing this process and a project presented in the capital's legislature proposes to regulate "the right to say goodbye". (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A patient with COVID-19, lies on a bed at the Eurnekian Ezeiza Hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. At a time when the number... A patient with COVID-19, lies on a bed at the Eurnekian Ezeiza Hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. At a time when the number of deaths due to COVID-19 has increased in Argentina, several hospitals are implementing protocols on their own initiative that allow people to say goodbye to their loved ones in person, differing from the usual practice whereby the family loses all contact with the patient in hospital and he or she dies in isolation from their family. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Wooden crosses mark freshly dug graves at the Flores cemetery where people who died from the coronavirus are buried, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Satur... Wooden crosses mark freshly dug graves at the Flores cemetery where people who died from the coronavirus are buried, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, July 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Psychologist Romina Tagnotta comforts Rolando Martinez, 67, in the Intensive Care Unit for COVID-19 patients at the Centro Gallego Hospital in Buenos ... Psychologist Romina Tagnotta comforts Rolando Martinez, 67, in the Intensive Care Unit for COVID-19 patients at the Centro Gallego Hospital in Buenos Aires, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Martinez had been hospitalized for over 20 days and Tagnotta is in charge of connecting him with relatives, who due to the pandemic, cannot receive personal visits. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

Doctor Augusto Briceno shows a picture of himself with his mother Ines Nivia Frascino, who passed away on July 26, a victim of COVID-19, at his home o... Doctor Augusto Briceno shows a picture of himself with his mother Ines Nivia Frascino, who passed away on July 26, a victim of COVID-19, at his home on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Briceno is happy he could say goodby to his mother in person before she died. “I would have not wanted to see her fight alone.” Briceño said. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A health worker cleans the body bag containing the remains of a COVID-19 victim in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, T... A health worker cleans the body bag containing the remains of a COVID-19 victim in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. For some doctors, as long as full protection equipment is used and under strict medical supervision, individuals can accompany their sick relatives during their dying hours in the COVID unit. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A patient with COVID-19 lies on a bed at the Eurnekian Ezeiza Hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. At a time when the number ... A patient with COVID-19 lies on a bed at the Eurnekian Ezeiza Hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. At a time when the number of deaths due to COVID-19 has increased in Argentina, some hospitals are now allowing persons, fully decked out in protective gear, to accompany their dying relatives. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

The cremated remains of Martha Pedrotti, the mother of Fernanda Mariotti, stand inside an urn at her home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Aug. 11... The cremated remains of Martha Pedrotti, the mother of Fernanda Mariotti, stand inside an urn at her home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Mariotti insisted that the doctor treating her mother allow her to see her at the hospital as she fought COVID-19, because she could calm her down. But she always came up against the same answer, like an insurmountable wall 'You can't, it's protocol,' They told her. "How do we justify such a lapidary protocol? This protocol is more harmful than the virus," she said. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A COVID-19 patient lies in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. At a time when the number of deat... A COVID-19 patient lies in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. At a time when the number of deaths due to COVID-19 has increased in Argentina, several hospitals are implementing protocols on their own initiative that allow people to say goodbye to their loved ones in person, differing from the usual practice whereby the family loses all contact with the patient in hospital and he or she dies in isolation from their family. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Fernanda Mariotti cradles a picture of her mother Martha Pedrotti, who passed away a victim of COVID-19, at her home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesd... Fernanda Mariotti cradles a picture of her mother Martha Pedrotti, who passed away a victim of COVID-19, at her home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Mariotti believes that her mother eventually died in part from a heart condition and also from the sorrow and fear of being separated from her family, isolated in the COVID unit. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — When Augusto Briceño hugged his mother in her bed in the COVID-19 intensive-care ward, he said he sensed the warmth of her body through his protective gloves, and felt full of peace.

“I closed my eyes and tried to forget the gloves were there,'' the 59-year-old pediatrican said. He stroked her hair and soon after, she died.

Despite his grief, Briceño said he felt lucky.

The Mater Dei sanatorium in Buenos Aires is one of the few but growing number of medical facilities in Latin America that allow relatives to be with patients dying of the novel coronavirus, clad in face covering, shield and protective clothing against infection.

Visits to COVID patients are becoming normal in Europe and more common in the United States.

Britain eased its rules on visiting COVID-19 patients in April after politicians and the public were horrified to hear that 13-year-old Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab died alone in a London hospital after contracting the virus.

In Germany at the start of the outbreak, hospitals across the country ended all patient visits as a precaution, but reinstated them in May with restrictions. At Berlin’s largest hospital, Charité, patients are allowed only one visitor per day, though those considered seriously ill have no such restrictions. But at the same time, visitors are restricted on a case-by-case basis for patients deemed to be still infectious.

In Spain, most hospitals and nursing homes now allow such visits in a controlled environment. At Madrid’s 12 de Octubre Hospital, one of the biggest in the Spanish capital, relatives are given protective equipment and have to take turns in going into the patient’s room or intensive care unit. Such visits are still barred in Italy.

In Latin America, hit relatively late by the novel coronavirus, family visits remain rare regionwide. Some hospitals in Chile and Brazil allow them. At least 11 hospitals in Argentina already allow them, and more are considering it.

Fernanda Mariotti's mother was hospitalized in another facility in Buenos Aires, where doctors refused to let her daughter see her because the facility's rules for COVID-19 patients did not allow it.

Mariotti, 53 and also a pediatrician, said she was convinced her mother's death last month was due partly to ‘’the pain and fear'' of feeling separated from her family.

Mariotti launched an online campaign pushing for hospitals to allow visits to critically ill coronavirus patients, and has seen thousands of responses from around the region, many recounting traumatic tales of isolation from dying loved ones.

She says aging or disabled patients in particular needed visits from at least one relative.

Argentina has had roughly 350,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 7,000 deaths.

Cristian García Roig, the head of pediatric intensive care at Mater Dei, said he believed that if medical staff could safely treated COVID patients, relatives could safely visit them using the same precautions.

Starting in April, Mater Dei began to allow relatives 15-minute visits accompanied by medical personnel.

Less seriously ill minors or patients with developmental or psychological problems are also allowed to be accompanied full-time by a relative who must complete a two-week quarantine before leaving the hospital.

The Dr. Rodolfo Rossi General Hospital in the Argentine city of La Plata allows some dying patients with COVID to be visited by a relative as long as that person is not in a high-risk group and wears protective equipment, said María de los Ángeles Mori, the hospital's head of palliative care.

She said the ability to be with a dying loving one was more than worth the risk for many.

"Dying alone is not the same as being accompanied,'' she said. ‘’Saying goodbye and not saying goodbye are very different.''

Contributing to this story were David Rising in Berlin, Danica Kirka in London, Aritz Parra in Madrid, Eva Vergara in Santiago, Chile, and Marcelo Silva de Sousa in Rio de Janeiro.