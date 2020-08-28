The Latest: Trump to raise $10M before his convention speech

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet guests on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monum... President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet guests on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Republican National Convention (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump has some business to get out of the way before he accepts the Republican presidential nomination on Thursday night.

The Republican National Committee says the president will raise $10 million for his reelection campaign, the Republican Party and several state GOP committees at a lunchtime event with supporters at his hotel near the White House.

Trump is set to deliver his acceptance speech later Thursday from the White House South Lawn, disregarding longstanding tradition of presidents refraining from using the White House and its grounds for partisan political purposes.

After the fundraiser, Trump will go to Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters for an update on Hurricane Laura. The storm pounded the Gulf Coast with wind, rain and a wall of seawater after it made landfall overnight.

Democrats nominated Joe Biden at their convention last week.