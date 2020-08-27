  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/27 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 21 11 .656 _ _ 8-2 W-2 12-5 9-6
New York 16 11 .593 1 5-5 L-5 10-4 6-7
Toronto 15 14 .517 3 7-3 W-1 5-6 10-8
Baltimore 14 16 .467 6 2-8 L-2 6-11 8-5
Boston 10 21 .323 10½ 9 4-6 L-1 4-10 6-11
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 20 12 .625 _ _ 6-4 L-2 12-3 8-9
Chicago 19 12 .613 ½ _ 9-1 W-2 9-8 10-4
Cleveland 19 12 .613 ½ _ 7-3 W-2 9-7 10-5
Detroit 13 16 .448 5 4-6 W-2 6-10 7-6
Kansas City 12 19 .387 7 3-7 L-1 6-7 6-12
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 22 10 .688 _ _ 6-4 W-2 13-4 9-6
Houston 17 14 .548 2 6-4 L-1 12-5 5-9
Seattle 12 19 .387 7 5-5 W-4 7-8 5-11
Texas 11 19 .367 10 1-9 L-2 8-8 3-11
Los Angeles 10 22 .313 12 3-7 W-1 5-9 5-13

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 18 12 .600 _ _ 7-3 W-2 12-4 6-8
Miami 14 12 .538 2 _ 5-5 L-1 5-5 9-7
Philadelphia 12 14 .462 4 2 5-5 W-3 7-8 5-6
New York 13 16 .448 5-5 W-1 6-8 7-8
Washington 11 17 .393 6 4 4-6 L-3 4-12 7-5
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 18 12 .600 _ _ 5-5 L-2 10-8 8-4
St. Louis 11 9 .550 2 _ 6-4 W-1 7-5 4-4
Milwaukee 13 15 .464 4 2 5-5 W-2 4-6 9-9
Cincinnati 11 17 .393 6 4 3-7 L-4 5-7 6-10
Pittsburgh 7 19 .269 9 7 4-6 L-2 5-9 2-10
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 22 9 .710 _ _ 8-2 L-1 11-5 11-4
San Diego 18 13 .581 4 _ 7-3 L-1 11-5 7-8
Colorado 16 15 .516 6 ½ 3-7 W-3 7-8 9-7
San Francisco 15 16 .484 7 7-3 W-7 9-6 6-10
Arizona 13 19 .406 4 2-8 L-8 8-7 5-12

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Toronto 9, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Oakland 3, Texas 1

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Seattle at San Diego, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5, 7 innings

Seattle at San Diego, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, ppd., 2nd game

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Cobb 1-2) at Toronto (TBD), 6:37 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Mejía 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Pérez 2-3), 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Texas (Minor 0-5), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

Oakland (Montas 2-2) at Houston (Bielak 3-2), 9:10 p.m.

Seattle (Margevicius 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Colorado 8, Arizona 7

Seattle at San Diego, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at San Diego, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:37 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, ppd., 2nd game

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd., 2nd game

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Mejía 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Pérez 2-3), 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Texas (Minor 0-5), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Holland 1-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

San Diego (Davies 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-1), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 1-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-4), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:15 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd., 2nd game

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.