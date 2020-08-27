All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|Miami
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|Philadelphia
|12
|14
|.462
|4
|New York
|13
|16
|.448
|4½
|Washington
|11
|17
|.393
|6
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|St. Louis
|11
|9
|.550
|2
|Milwaukee
|13
|15
|.464
|4
|Cincinnati
|11
|17
|.393
|6
|Pittsburgh
|7
|19
|.269
|9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|22
|9
|.710
|_
|San Diego
|18
|13
|.581
|4
|Colorado
|16
|15
|.516
|6
|San Francisco
|15
|16
|.484
|7
|Arizona
|13
|19
|.406
|9½
___
Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 3, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5
Colorado 8, Arizona 7
Seattle at San Diego, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd.
Seattle at San Diego, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Colorado at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:37 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, ppd., 2nd game
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Mejía 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Pérez 2-3), 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Texas (Minor 0-5), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Holland 1-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
San Diego (Davies 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-1), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 1-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-4), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:15 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd., 2nd game
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.