  1. Home
  2. World

National League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/27 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 18 12 .600 _
Miami 14 12 .538 2
Philadelphia 12 14 .462 4
New York 13 16 .448
Washington 11 17 .393 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 18 12 .600 _
St. Louis 11 9 .550 2
Milwaukee 13 15 .464 4
Cincinnati 11 17 .393 6
Pittsburgh 7 19 .269 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 22 9 .710 _
San Diego 18 13 .581 4
Colorado 16 15 .516 6
San Francisco 15 16 .484 7
Arizona 13 19 .406

___

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Colorado 8, Arizona 7

Seattle at San Diego, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at San Diego, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:37 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, ppd., 2nd game

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd., 2nd game

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Mejía 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Pérez 2-3), 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Texas (Minor 0-5), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Holland 1-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

San Diego (Davies 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-1), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 1-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-4), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:15 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd., 2nd game

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.