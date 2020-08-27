American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|21
|11
|.656
|_
|New York
|16
|11
|.593
|2½
|Toronto
|15
|14
|.517
|4½
|Baltimore
|14
|16
|.467
|6
|Boston
|10
|21
|.323
|10½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|20
|12
|.625
|_
|Chicago
|19
|12
|.613
|½
|Cleveland
|19
|12
|.613
|½
|Detroit
|13
|16
|.448
|5½
|Kansas City
|12
|19
|.387
|7½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|22
|10
|.688
|_
|Houston
|17
|14
|.548
|4½
|Seattle
|12
|19
|.387
|9½
|Texas
|11
|19
|.367
|10
|Los Angeles
|10
|22
|.313
|12
___
Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Toronto 9, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Oakland 3, Texas 1
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5
Seattle at San Diego, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.
L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5, 7 innings
Seattle at San Diego, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, ppd., 2nd game
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Cobb 1-2) at Toronto (TBD), 6:37 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Mejía 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Pérez 2-3), 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Texas (Minor 0-5), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
Oakland (Montas 2-2) at Houston (Bielak 3-2), 9:10 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.