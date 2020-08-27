  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/27 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 21 11 .656 _
New York 16 11 .593
Toronto 15 14 .517
Baltimore 14 16 .467 6
Boston 10 21 .323 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 20 12 .625 _
Chicago 19 12 .613 ½
Cleveland 19 12 .613 ½
Detroit 13 16 .448
Kansas City 12 19 .387
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 22 10 .688 _
Houston 17 14 .548
Seattle 12 19 .387
Texas 11 19 .367 10
Los Angeles 10 22 .313 12

___

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Toronto 9, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Oakland 3, Texas 1

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Seattle at San Diego, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5, 7 innings

Seattle at San Diego, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, ppd., 2nd game

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Cobb 1-2) at Toronto (TBD), 6:37 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Mejía 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Pérez 2-3), 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Texas (Minor 0-5), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

Oakland (Montas 2-2) at Houston (Bielak 3-2), 9:10 p.m.

Seattle (Margevicius 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.