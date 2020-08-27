Pogba tests positive for COVID-19, out of France squad

Manchester's Paul Pogba, left, and Sevilla's Luuk de Jong challenge for the ball during the UEFA Europa League semifinal match between FC Sevilla and ... Manchester's Paul Pogba, left, and Sevilla's Luuk de Jong challenge for the ball during the UEFA Europa League semifinal match between FC Sevilla and Manchester United in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)

PARIS (AP) — France midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for COVID-19 and been left out of the national team squad, coach Didier Deschamps said Thursday.

“I had to make a change at the last minute because Paul Pogba was supposed to be in the squad," Deschamps said. “Unfortunately for him, he had a test yesterday which was positive this morning.”

The Manchester United midfielder's place in the squad will be taken by 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga ahead of upcoming Nations League qualifiers against Sweden and Croatia.

