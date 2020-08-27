Putin: Russia stands ready to offer security help to Belarus

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2020, file photo, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, speaks to high ranking officers as he visits a military exe... FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2020, file photo, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, speaks to high ranking officers as he visits a military exercise near Grodno, Belarus, near the borders of Poland and Lithuania. With protests in Belarus now in their third week — including rallies that brought out an estimated 200,000 people in Minsk for the last two Sundays — Lukashenko is moving to squelch the demonstrations gradually with vague promises of reforms mixed with threats, court summonses and the selective jailing of leading activists. (Andrei Stasevich/BelTA Pool Photo via AP, File)

Police detain a protester during a Belarusian opposition supporters rally at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Protests... Police detain a protester during a Belarusian opposition supporters rally at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Protests demanding the resignation of Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko have entered their 18th straight day on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Police block a group of protesters during a Belarusian opposition supporters rally at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.... Police block a group of protesters during a Belarusian opposition supporters rally at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Protests demanding the resignation of Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko have entered their 18th straight day on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Police surround protesters during a Belarusian opposition supporters rally at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Protest... Police surround protesters during a Belarusian opposition supporters rally at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Protests demanding the resignation of Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko have entered their 18th straight day on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Belarusian opposition supporters seen via old Belarusian national flag light their smartphones as they gather at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus... Belarusian opposition supporters seen via old Belarusian national flag light their smartphones as they gather at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Protests demanding the resignation of Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko have entered their 18th straight day on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Riot police block an entrance of a church during a Belarusian opposition supporters rally at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26... Riot police block an entrance of a church during a Belarusian opposition supporters rally at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Several dozen protesters found refuge in a Catholic church facing the square, and police blocked its doors to keep them inside while they moved to disperse the demonstration. Minsk Bishop Jury Kasabucki condemned the police action as a violation of freedom of conscience and religion and an insult to believers. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

People pray inside a Catholic church in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Several dozen protesters found refuge in a Catholic church facing th... People pray inside a Catholic church in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Several dozen protesters found refuge in a Catholic church facing the square, and police blocked its doors to keep them inside while they moved to disperse the demonstration. Minsk Bishop Jury Kasabucki condemned the police action as a violation of freedom of conscience and religion and an insult to believers. Police in Belarus have dispersed protesters who gathered on the capital's central square, detaining dozens. (AP Photo/Dasha Sapranetskaya )

People pray inside a Catholic church in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Several dozen protesters found refuge in a Catholic church facing th... People pray inside a Catholic church in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Several dozen protesters found refuge in a Catholic church facing the square, and police blocked its doors to keep them inside while they moved to disperse the demonstration. Minsk Bishop Jury Kasabucki condemned the police action as a violation of freedom of conscience and religion and an insult to believers. Police in Belarus have dispersed protesters who gathered on the capital's central square, detaining dozens. (AP Photo/Dasha Sapranetskaya )

Opposition activist Nina Baginskaya, 73, center, struggles with police during a Belarusian opposition supporters rally at Independence Square in Minsk... Opposition activist Nina Baginskaya, 73, center, struggles with police during a Belarusian opposition supporters rally at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Police in Belarus have dispersed protesters who gathered on the capital's central square, detaining dozens. The crackdown in Independence Square on Wednesday comes on the 18th straight day of protests pushing for the resignation of Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Belarusian opposition supporters gather at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Protests demanding the resignation of Bela... Belarusian opposition supporters gather at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Protests demanding the resignation of Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko have entered their 18th straight day on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Belarusian opposition supporters gather at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Protests demanding the resignation of Bela... Belarusian opposition supporters gather at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Protests demanding the resignation of Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko have entered their 18th straight day on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

FILE - In this June 30, 2020, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko greet World War II vet... FILE - In this June 30, 2020, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko greet World War II veterans during the opening of a monument in their honor in the village of Khoroshevo, northwest of Moscow, Russia. Lukashenko is beset by protests since his Aug. 9 reelection in a vote that the opposition says was fraudulent. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says that his Belarusian counterpart has asked him to provide security assistance to help stabilize the situation in the country if needed, adding that there is no such need yet.

Belarus’ authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, is facing weeks of protests against his reelection in the Aug. 9 vote, which the opposition say was rigged.

Putin, speaking in an interview with Russia’s state television broadcast Thursday, said that Lukashenko has asked him to prepare a Russian law enforcement contingent to deploy to Belarus if necessary.

Putin that he and Lukashenko have agreed that “there is no such need now, and I hope there won’t be.”

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarus' authoritarian president on Thursday accused the country's neighbors of waging a “hybrid war” against the ex-Soviet nation, as the authorities have continued their efforts to stem weeks of protests against his reelection.

Alexander Lukashenko said that Belarus' neighbors are openly interfering in its affairs, demanding a new election in what he described as “diplomatic carnage.” He charged that Poland was harboring plans to take over the Grodno region on the border, saying that it prompted the deployment of additional Belarusian troops to the frontier.

The United States and the European Union have criticized the Aug. 9 election that extended Lukashenko's 26-year rule as neither free nor fair and encouraged Belarusian authorities to engage in a dialogue with the opposition.

The Belarusian leader, who has ruled the nation of 9.5 million with an iron fist since 1994, has dismissed the protesters as Western puppets and refused to engage in dialogue with the opposition, which is contesting his reelection to a sixth term.

After a brutal crackdown on demonstrators in the first days of post-election protests, which caused international outrage and helped swell protesters’ numbers, the authorities changed tactics and let daily demonstrations go unhindered for nearly two weeks. The government, meanwhile, has maintained pressure on the opposition with threats and selective jailing of its leaders.

On Wednesday, police dispersed protesters who gathered on the capital's main Independence Square, detaining dozens. The action signaled a return to force, albeit without violence that marked the post-election crackdown, when nearly 7,000 people were detained, hundreds were injured and at least three protesters died.