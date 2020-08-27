Police officer in Taiwan’s Taichung helps woman born in Qing dynasty home

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taichung police officer was amazed to find that the lost elderly woman he was helping to find her way back home was born in the Qing Dynasty and is the oldest person in the city.

The woman, surnamed Liu Chang (劉張), got lost on Aug. 16 and wandered four kilometers from home, according to UDN. That afternoon, the Taichung City Police Department’s Liming Station received reports that an elderly woman was in need of assistance at an intersection in the city’s Nantun District.

Upon receiving the reports, Officer Kao Tzu-ching (高慈青) sprang into action and headed toward the location, where he found a senior citizen with a puzzled look on her face pushing a wheelchair and clearly in need of help.

After making sure that the elderly woman was in good physical condition, Kao slowly walked her back to the police station, supporting her with his hand along the way. At the station, Kao gave her water, told her to rest, and chatted with her as if she were his own grandmother.

Liu Chang told Kao that she was born in 1905, which the officer at first took as a joke. Never in a million years did he think she was 116 years old.

After checking with the police inquiry system, Kao was amazed to find that the elderly woman was indeed born in 1905 during the Qing Dynasty. She looked like she was in her 80s, he said, adding that he would like to ask her about her skincare and longevity secrets.

Kao then contacted the centenarian's family and asked them to take her home.