5 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HURRICANE LAURA POUNDS GULF COAST The storm roared ashore with 150 mph winds over southwestern Louisiana with whipping rains and pushing a surge of ocean water that could lead to catastrophic flooding and loss of life.

2. PENCE DEFENDS LAW ENFORCEMENT But the vice president made no mention of the Black Americans killed by police this year as he addressed Republican convention proceedings that unfolded amid new protests against racial injustice.

3. MILITIA PLEA MADE BEFORE DEADLY WISCONSIN ATTACK Calls for armed vigilantes to travel to Kenosha to protect businesses following the police shooting of Jacob Blake spread across social media in the hours before two people were slain during the unrest.

4. IT’S BACK TO SCHOOL IN EUROPE Despite a spike in coronavirus infections, authorities want to narrow learning gaps between haves and have-nots that deepened during virus lockdowns – and to get their parents back to work.

5. ‘FIGHTING FOR WHAT’S RIGHT’ NBA players didn’t come to Disney solely for a restart, they wanted social reform and the Milwaukee Bucks set off a chain of postponements in the sports world.