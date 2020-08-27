  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/08/27 17:42
A contestant exercises backstage during the National Amateur Body Builders Association competition in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Beca...
A volunteer attempts to extinguish a fire started by an incendiary device launched from the Gaza Strip, on the Israeli side of the border between Isra...
A cat sits between rubble and debris of destroyed houses and buildings near the site of the Aug. 4 deadly blast in the port of Beirut that killed scor...
A man carries goods as he wades through flooded street after heavy monsoon rains, in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Pakistan's military ...
An Israeli woman reacts during a protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, following the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old Israeli girl by ...
55-year-old Egyptian farmer Makhluf Abu Kassem, center, sits with farmers under shade of a dried up palm tree surrounded by barren wasteland that was ...
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian man during a protest against the to expand Israeli settlements in the village of Khirbet Jubara near the West Ba...
People search for victims of a mudslide following heavy flooding in Parwan province, north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Flooding i...
Contestants exercise backstage during the National Amateur Body Builders Association competition in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Becaus...
Orthodox nuns carry herbs and flowers after visiting the tomb where the Virgin Mary is believed to be buried, just outside the walls of Jerusalem's Ol...
An Israeli juggler holds a model in the shape of the Star of David on a bridge during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in ...

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Aug. 20-26, 2020.

This week’s selection includes photos from across the region, including of bodybuilders in Israel who competed outdoors in masks to comply with health codes regarding the coronavirus.

Militants affiliated with Hamas launched scores of incendiary balloons into southern Israel in recent weeks in a bid to pressure Israel to ease the blockade imposed since Hamas took control of the territory in 2007.

Beirutis are still coming to terms with the deadly Aug. 4 blast that gutted the city and flooding resulted from heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan.

Israelis took to the streets in force following the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old Israeli girl by a group of males last week, drawing widespread condemnation and angry accusations that the government must do more to prevent violence against women.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

