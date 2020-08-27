AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

An Israeli juggler holds a model in the shape of the Star of David on a bridge during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in ... An Israeli juggler holds a model in the shape of the Star of David on a bridge during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Orthodox nuns carry herbs and flowers after visiting the tomb where the Virgin Mary is believed to be buried, just outside the walls of Jerusalem's Ol... Orthodox nuns carry herbs and flowers after visiting the tomb where the Virgin Mary is believed to be buried, just outside the walls of Jerusalem's Old City, at the end of a procession in which her icon was brought from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, early Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Contestants exercise backstage during the National Amateur Body Builders Association competition in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Becaus... Contestants exercise backstage during the National Amateur Body Builders Association competition in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's competition was staged outdoors in Tel Aviv. The 85 participants were required to don protective masks in line with health codes. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

People search for victims of a mudslide following heavy flooding in Parwan province, north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Flooding i... People search for victims of a mudslide following heavy flooding in Parwan province, north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Flooding in northern Afghanistan killed and injured dozens of people officials said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian man during a protest against the to expand Israeli settlements in the village of Khirbet Jubara near the West Ba... Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian man during a protest against the to expand Israeli settlements in the village of Khirbet Jubara near the West Bank city of Tulkarm, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

55-year-old Egyptian farmer Makhluf Abu Kassem, center, sits with farmers under shade of a dried up palm tree surrounded by barren wasteland that was ... 55-year-old Egyptian farmer Makhluf Abu Kassem, center, sits with farmers under shade of a dried up palm tree surrounded by barren wasteland that was once fertile and green, in Second Village, Qouta town, Fayoum, Egypt, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Abu Kassem fears that a dam Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile, the Nile's main tributary, could add to the severe water shortages already hitting his village if no deal is struck to ensure a continued flow of water. "The dam means our death," he said. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

An Israeli woman reacts during a protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, following the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old Israeli girl by ... An Israeli woman reacts during a protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, following the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old Israeli girl by a group of males last week. The incident has drawn widespread condemnations and angry accusations that the government must do more to prevent violence against women. Police say some 11 suspects have been questioned. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

A man carries goods as he wades through flooded street after heavy monsoon rains, in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Pakistan's military ... A man carries goods as he wades through flooded street after heavy monsoon rains, in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Pakistan's military said it will deploy rescue helicopters to Karachi to transport some 200 families to safety after canal waters flooded the city amid monsoon rains. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

A cat sits between rubble and debris of destroyed houses and buildings near the site of the Aug. 4 deadly blast in the port of Beirut that killed scor... A cat sits between rubble and debris of destroyed houses and buildings near the site of the Aug. 4 deadly blast in the port of Beirut that killed scores and wounded thousands in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

A volunteer attempts to extinguish a fire started by an incendiary device launched from the Gaza Strip, on the Israeli side of the border between Isra... A volunteer attempts to extinguish a fire started by an incendiary device launched from the Gaza Strip, on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and Gaza, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Militants affiliated with Hamas have launched scores of incendiary balloons into southern Israel in recent weeks in a bid to pressure Israel to ease the blockade imposed since Hamas took control of the territory in 2007. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

A contestant exercises backstage during the National Amateur Body Builders Association competition in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Beca... A contestant exercises backstage during the National Amateur Body Builders Association competition in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's competition was staged outdoors in Tel Aviv. The 85 participants were required to don protective masks in line with health codes. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Aug. 20-26, 2020.

This week’s selection includes photos from across the region, including of bodybuilders in Israel who competed outdoors in masks to comply with health codes regarding the coronavirus.

Militants affiliated with Hamas launched scores of incendiary balloons into southern Israel in recent weeks in a bid to pressure Israel to ease the blockade imposed since Hamas took control of the territory in 2007.

Beirutis are still coming to terms with the deadly Aug. 4 blast that gutted the city and flooding resulted from heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan.

Israelis took to the streets in force following the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old Israeli girl by a group of males last week, drawing widespread condemnation and angry accusations that the government must do more to prevent violence against women.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com