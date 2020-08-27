Japan slams Chinese missile tests

China showing off missiles at its Oct. 1 national day parade in 2019 China showing off missiles at its Oct. 1 national day parade in 2019 (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan opposes any behavior raising tension in the South China Sea, Cabinet Spokesman Suga Yoshihide (菅義偉) said Thursday (Aug. 27) after China fired missiles during maneuvers.

While Suga said the government would not comment on any single event, he added that Tokyo was paying close attention to developments in the South China Sea and to relations between China and the United States, the Liberty Times reported.

Regional peace and stability is an issue important to Japan, so the government is opposed to any action likely to increase tension, Suga said. Countries in the area should respect international law and resolve disputes through peaceful means, according to the Japanese government spokesman.

China was conducting military drills with missile firings in four areas along its coast, from Shandong in the north to the island of Hainan in the south.