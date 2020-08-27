Assuming US will not help Taiwan 'huge gamble': Think tank

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense Randall Schriver on Tuesday (Aug. 25) said that it would be a huge gamble for China to believe that the United States will not fight for Taiwan.

In an online conversation with the George Mason University National Security Institute, Schriver, who currently serves as the chairman of the Washington D.C.-based Project 2049 Institute think tank, touched upon the U.S., Taiwan, and China triangle relationship while discussing how the U.S. can partner with allies in the Indo-Pacific region to deter growing Chinese aggression.

When it was mentioned that some observers think the U.S. will not send its “children to die for Taiwan,” Schriver replied that thinking like this would be a "huge gamble." He added that in the past, the U.S. has had “some level of involvement” in every crisis in the Taiwan Strait, and in some cases, the U.S. even sent its Seventh Fleet through the strait.

He also stated that during the 1996 Taiwan Strait Crisis the U.S. sent two battle groups of ships to the region. "If you’re going to gamble everything on the United States not being there, I think it’s a pretty risky gamble," Schriver warned.

He continued by saying that in the past there have been similar discussions about whether the U.S. would fight for Kuwait or South Korea. Schriver pointed out that in 1950, U.S. Secretary of State Dean Gooderham Acheson had implied that South Korea was not in the scope of U.S. national security interests.

Schriver then said that given the ties between the U.S. and Taiwan, it would not be a gamble China should take.