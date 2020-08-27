WHO coronavirus probe advance team fail to visit Wuhan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A two-member advance team from the World Health Organization (WHO) that recently concluded a three-week trip to China to investigate the origins of the coronavirus did not visit Wuhan.

The novel coronavirus is believed to have emerged at a wholesale seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan after jumping the species barrier from animals to humans in December 2019. The WHO confirmed that the team did not visit the center of the outbreak, according to the Financial Times.

The UN agency explained that the team, made up of an animal health specialist and an epidemiologist, was only there to prepare for a full international mission to investigate the virus but did not specify if the larger task force would visit Wuhan.

“The WHO delegation sat in Beijing for three weeks and got nowhere near Wuhan,” a senior U.S. official told the Financial Times.

Australia, the U.S., and other countries initially called for an investigation into the origins of the outbreak, which was rejected by Beijing. China finally agreed to a WHO-led probe in May.

The WHO told the Financial Times that the advance team had remote conversations with senior scientists from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The agency agreed with China that preliminary epidemiological studies around the Wuhan market and the first cluster of cases would be carried out in the following weeks and months.

“The international team will work with Chinese researchers to support these studies initially remotely, and later locally. The exact timing will depend on the advance and preliminary results of the initial studies,” the WHO said.

In July, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he thought the results of the investigation would be “completely whitewashed.”

China’s foreign ministry on Wednesday (Aug. 26) said that doubts over the credibility of the investigation were “totally unjustified,” the Financial Times cited. The ministry added that China had acted responsibly by inviting a WHO team to the country while it was still working on preventing a resurgence of COVID-19.