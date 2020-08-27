  1. Home
Grieving mother Taiwanese macaque seen carrying lost baby

Baby macaque hit by car, mother refuses to part with body

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/27 15:56
(Yushan National Park Headquarters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A grieving mother Formosan macaque has been observed carrying the body of her baby who was hit by a vehicle around Yushan National Park’s Tataka area, according to CNA,

The Tataka area, one of the entry points to Jade Mountain, has recently been teeming with hikers as many Taiwanese seek outdoor recreation in lieu of overseas travel in the year of the pandemic.

Tataka is heavily populated by Formosan macaques, and some tourists have been apparently feeding them, which can prove disruptive to the well-being of the species. Recently a baby Formosan macaque was killed after wandering into the path of a passing car, and its mother has been unwilling to separate from the body.

Yushan National Park Headquarters (YNPH) urged tourists passing through the Tataka area that they may encounter the mother Formosan macaque holding her baby. They are advised to drive slowly and avoid taking photos.

The mother will reportedly set her baby aside while looking for food, though when people or vehicles approach, she will swiftly reclaim it.

The YNPH told tourists to keep their car windows closed and check for macaques before opening their doors. They also reminded people not to feed the animals, which is punishable under the National Park Law.
