Taiwan's 1st coronavirus vaccine on track for Phase II trials in Nov.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A vaccine for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) developed by Taiwanese vaccine maker Adimmune Corporation (國光生技) which was the first Taiwanese-made vaccine to enter the human testing phase, could enter Phase II testing by November if everything goes smoothly with the first round.

Adimmune chairman Steve Chan (詹啟賢) was cited by CNA on Thursday (Aug. 27) as saying that if the current round of human trials for the AdimrSC-2f vaccine (COVID-19 S-protein) go successfully, it could enter Phase II trials by November. Chan said that the company is aiming at having the vaccine available to all residents of Taiwan middle of next year.

According to the company, Phase I human clinical trials of the vaccine are being held in cooperation with National Taiwan University's Division of Infectious Diseases at the National Taiwan University Hospital. The subjects of clinical trials are 68 healthy adults between the ages of 20 and 60.

If the results of the current round of trials are found to be favorable, Adimmune will discuss plans for Phase II and Phase III trials with Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Currently, the company estimates that the vaccine should begin Phase II trials in November, and mass production could begin as early as year's end.

Adimmune plans to complete Phase II trials on 3,000 subjects before the Lunar New Year. Phase III will involve multiple medical centers in several countries.

The company pledged that it will cooperate with domestic partners to produce sufficient vaccine stocks for the entire population of Taiwan. It added that it also plans to expand its production lines and set up factories overseas to expand its international reach.

Currently, Adimmune plans to manufacture the vaccine in single doses, once it is government certified and marketed. It will be administered via one syringe per person.