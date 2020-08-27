KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to resume passenger flights to Taiwan Sept. 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on Thursday (Aug. 27) announced the resumption of passenger flights between the Netherlands and Taiwan starting Sept. 1.

The Netherlands' flag carrier will operate four flights a week between Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport starting next month, reported CNA. Air travel between the two countries was halted mid-March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to KLM, Taiwan is the fourth destination to which passenger flights have been resumed in the "Greater China region" amid the gradual lifting of restrictions and a pickup in demand for travel. Only cargo flights carrying medical supplies have been operated between Taiwan and the northwest European country over the past few months.

Schedules for the passenger flights will be subject to adjustment based on the guidelines of the respective countries. Passengers are advised to refer to the official KLM website for the latest updates or make a reservation via the company’s customer service hotline in Taiwan at +886 2-7707-4701.

In compliance with international disease control protocols, passengers are required to submit a health report online and have their temperatures measured when boarding. In-flight meal services will be limited, and face masks are mandatory throughout the journey, according to KLM.