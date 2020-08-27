TAITRA presents anti-epidemic products to Taiwan's Central American allies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) invited five Taiwan manufacturers of anti-epidemic equipment to showcase their products to three Latin American allies, at a press conference on Thursday (Aug. 27).

Representatives from three of Taiwan's diplomatic partners in Central America thanked the Taiwan government for its pandemic prevention efforts. They included Ambassador Willy Goméz of Guatemala, Minister Counselor Mirna Rivera of Nicaragua, and Ambassador Bautista Guevara of Honduras.



Guatemalan Ambassador Willy Goméz, Tsai Yun-chung, and TAITRA President Walter Yeh (Taiwan News photo)

"The global challenge that we are facing has hinted at the importance of solidarity with both your government and institutions from the private sector and civil society," Guevara said, stating that Taiwan has contributed to Honduras' achievement of goals "that will be defined by the post-COVID era," including restarting the economy, social protection, and job creation.

Minister Counselor Mirna Rivera in her remarks praised Taiwan for "sharing its experience in health crisis management" in a transparent manner. She credited Taiwan's industries for being an invaluable part of the government's successful response.

TAITRA President Walter Yeh (葉明水) and Tsai Yun-chung (蔡允中), who heads MOFA's Department of International Cooperation and Economic Affairs, also gave statements reaffirming Taiwan's intent to continue to provide assistance and fight the pandemic.



Nicaraguan Minister Counselor Mirna Rivera (Taiwan News photo)

During the product portion of the event, Arbor Technology Co. (磐儀科技股份有限公司) promoted its portable temperature and AI mask-wearing screening station, which can be set up at key entrances to rapidly screen people for high body temperatures. At the Derekduck Industries Corp. (德瑞格股份有限公司) table, conference attendees were introduced to the company's hazmat suits, touted as providing optimum protection for frontline staff.

Kim Forest Enterprise Co. (金萬林) summed up the capabilities of its COVID-19 rapid test kits, which it says can detect multiple virus strains and thus reduce the chance of false negatives. Yi Ting (易廷企業有限公司), which specializes in products made from non-woven fabrics, presented its line of masks, which have a QR code on the packaging for purchasers to verify the products are legitimate — a useful answer to the counterfeit "made-in-Taiwan" masks that have been making the rounds.

Wrapping up the showcase of Taiwanese innovations, Mediland Enterprise Corp. (鼎眾股份有限公司) unveiled its UVC sterilization robot, which uses ultraviolet light to kill 99 percent of airborne pathogens.

Rivera, Gomez, Tsai, Yeh, Honduran Ambassador Bautista Guevara (Taiwan News photo)

Diplomatic allies beyond Latin America have also lauded Taiwan for its efforts to trace and contain the coronavirus. Palau's representative to the United Nations, Ngedikes Olai Uludong, told Taiwan News that Taiwan has "provided some of the most essential equipment to establish [COVID-19] testing capacity, including sending technical experts to train our health workers on how to conduct these tests."

The Pacific island nation, which has recorded zero coronavirus cases, has repeatedly voiced support for Taiwan's admittance to the World Health Organization.

Taiwan has also flexed its pandemic-era soft power in countries that do not recognize it as a sovereign state, with the government and private entities donating ventilators, test kits, and millions of masks and other personal protective equipment PPE to countries throughout Europe, the Americas, and Asia.



Derekduck Industries General Manager Lin Yueh-kang (Taiwan News photo)



Yi Ting Enterprise Co. Manager Li Wan-lin. (Taiwan News photo)

Tsai Yun-chung, director-general of MOFA's Department of International Cooperation and Economic Affairs (Taiwan News photo)