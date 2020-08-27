Dorsett Wanchai Offers Returnees from India the Best Hotel Deal for 14-night Self-Quarantine Stay

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 27 August 2020 - Amidst the pandemic, Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong, one of the best quarantine hotels located in between the bustling Wan Chai and Causeway Bay districts - is committed to ensuring every returnee from India, as well as businessmen in Hong Kong to enjoy a safe and worry-free 14-nights' self-quarantine stay upon arrival to the city. This limited-time offer is valid for book-and-stay till 31 December 2020 on hotel website. BOOK NOW

Prices for 14-night self-quarantine packages

HK$491 per night (HK$6,888 for 14-night) Room only

(All prices quoted are nett)





The above packages include ALL the following benefits with NO EXTRA COST:

Packages marked with (**) include daily Indian lunch and dinner for 1 person. Every meal is freshly cooked and delivered to your room by one of the city's best Indian restaurants. Additional pax at HK$250nett daily include lunch and dinner

Complimentary laundry service will be provided 1 time per week (1 bag of approx.7 lbs each time) for Premier Room and Suite

Free premium WiFi (up to 1000Mbps and 10 devices at a time) with Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) to ensure reliable and high speed connectivity





Why is staying at Dorsett Wanchai the SAFEST OPTION?

Dorsett Wanchai Hotel Hong Kong reference hospital hygiene guidelines for its safety and hygiene protocols. The hotel partners with Ecolab, a global leader in infection prevention solutions and expertise, and uses their Ecolab's Disinfectant Cleaner 2.0* to comprehensively clean and disinfect high touch areas in public areas, all guest rooms and the air-conditioning system.

*Ecolab's Disinfectant Cleaner 2.0 is a germicidal/virucide detergent effective in killing 30 pathogens. This product is registered by the US Environmental Protection Agency as reliable and safe.

CLICK to check out the full video about the hotel's comprehensive safety and hygiene protocol.







