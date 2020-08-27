Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|Tampa Bay
|20
|11
|.645
|_
|New York
|16
|10
|.615
|1½
|Toronto
|14
|14
|.500
|4½
|Baltimore
|14
|15
|.483
|5
|Boston
|10
|20
|.333
|9½
|Minnesota
|20
|11
|.645
|_
|Chicago
|19
|12
|.613
|1
|Cleveland
|18
|12
|.600
|1½
|Detroit
|12
|16
|.429
|6½
|Kansas City
|12
|18
|.400
|7½
|Oakland
|21
|10
|.677
|_
|Houston
|17
|14
|.548
|4
|Seattle
|12
|19
|.387
|9
|Texas
|11
|18
|.379
|9
|Los Angeles
|10
|22
|.313
|11½
|Atlanta
|17
|12
|.586
|_
|Miami
|14
|11
|.560
|1
|Philadelphia
|11
|14
|.440
|4
|New York
|12
|16
|.429
|4½
|Washington
|11
|16
|.407
|5
|Chicago
|18
|11
|.621
|_
|St. Louis
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Milwaukee
|13
|15
|.464
|4½
|Cincinnati
|11
|17
|.393
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|7
|19
|.269
|9½
|Los Angeles
|22
|9
|.710
|_
|San Diego
|18
|13
|.581
|4
|Colorado
|15
|15
|.500
|6½
|San Francisco
|15
|16
|.484
|7
|Arizona
|13
|18
|.419
|9
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2
Boston 9, Toronto 7
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
Oakland 10, Texas 3
Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4
Seattle 8, San Diego 3
Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Mazza 0-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 6:37 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 5-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 8, Washington 3
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2
Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 8, San Diego 3
Colorado 5, Arizona 4
San Francisco 10, L.A. Dodgers 8, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 3:15 p.m., 1st game
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 0-3) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-1), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 6:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ponce 0-1) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Sánchez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.