By  Associated Press
2020/08/27 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 122.10 Down .85
Sep 125.50 127.60 122.00 122.80 Down .40
Oct 122.10 Down .85
Dec 124.30 127.35 121.25 122.10 Down .85
Mar 125.75 128.45 122.75 123.50 Down .95
May 125.80 129.00 123.75 124.45 Down .85
Jul 127.40 129.60 124.55 125.25 Down .75
Sep 128.15 130.05 125.30 125.85 Down .65
Dec 129.20 130.55 126.10 126.70 Down .55
Mar 130.40 131.35 127.35 127.60 Down .60
May 130.90 131.70 127.80 128.25 Down .65
Jul 131.60 132.35 128.40 128.85 Down .75
Sep 132.35 133.05 129.15 129.45 Down 1.00
Dec 133.15 133.80 129.95 130.25 Down 1.00
Mar 133.40 133.90 130.95 131.25 Down .90
May 132.05 Down .90
Jul 132.70 Down .90