New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|122.10
|Down
|.85
|Sep
|125.50
|127.60
|122.00
|122.80
|Down
|.40
|Oct
|122.10
|Down
|.85
|Dec
|124.30
|127.35
|121.25
|122.10
|Down
|.85
|Mar
|125.75
|128.45
|122.75
|123.50
|Down
|.95
|May
|125.80
|129.00
|123.75
|124.45
|Down
|.85
|Jul
|127.40
|129.60
|124.55
|125.25
|Down
|.75
|Sep
|128.15
|130.05
|125.30
|125.85
|Down
|.65
|Dec
|129.20
|130.55
|126.10
|126.70
|Down
|.55
|Mar
|130.40
|131.35
|127.35
|127.60
|Down
|.60
|May
|130.90
|131.70
|127.80
|128.25
|Down
|.65
|Jul
|131.60
|132.35
|128.40
|128.85
|Down
|.75
|Sep
|132.35
|133.05
|129.15
|129.45
|Down 1.00
|Dec
|133.15
|133.80
|129.95
|130.25
|Down 1.00
|Mar
|133.40
|133.90
|130.95
|131.25
|Down
|.90
|May
|132.05
|Down
|.90
|Jul
|132.70
|Down
|.90