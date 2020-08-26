  1. Home
  2. World

Maguire files appeal against assault conviction, says United

By  Associated Press
2020/08/26 23:38
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 file photo, England soccer player Harry Maguire leaves a court building on the Aegean island of Syros, Greece. ...
FILE - In this Sunday, July 26, 2020 file photo Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Leices...

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 file photo, England soccer player Harry Maguire leaves a court building on the Aegean island of Syros, Greece. ...

FILE - In this Sunday, July 26, 2020 file photo Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Leices...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has filed an appeal against his conviction for assault and attempted bribery of a police officer, the Premier League club said Wednesday.

Maguire was handed a 21-month suspended sentence on Tuesday following his arrest after a brawl last week on the Greek island of Mykonos.

United said Maguire's legal team filed the appeal against the verdict on Wednesday and that it has been accepted.

Maguire, who is the world’s most expensive defender and plays for England’s national team, was not present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros on Tuesday, when he was also found guilty of swearing in public.

Two other defendants — including Maguire’s brother, Joe — were also found guilty on similar charges and handed 13-month sentences. The sentences for all three defendants were suspended for three years.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports