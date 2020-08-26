Alexei Navalny: Calls grow for 'transparent' probe into suspected poisoning

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg joined a growing chorus of international voices on Wednesday urging an investigation into the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"What we need now is a transparent investigation to find out what happened and to make sure those responsible are held accountable," Stoltenberg told journalists in Berlin ahead of a meeting with EU defense ministers.

Earlier on Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK would support an independent probe into the case, adding that the "UK will join international efforts to ensure justice is done."

Read more: Opinion — Germany unlikely to pressure Russia on reported poisoning



The German government as well as the European Union previously called for a complete investigation into the incident.

Russia has not yet opened a criminal investigation into the case, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying there was "no pretext" to do so until the exact toxin used in the suspected poisoning was identified.

'No reason to doubt' Berlin doctors

Stoltenberg said there was also "no reason to doubt the findings of the doctors" at the Berlin hospital where Navalny is being treated.

On Monday, clinical tests at Berlin's Charite hospital indicated that the Kremlin-critic had likely been poisoned by a toxin — finding traces of substances in his system that are used in nerve agents as well as insecticides and medicines.

Read more: Berlin hospital says Alexei Navalny was likely poisoned

The Russian government has rejected the medical report, calling the findings of German doctors premature.

Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was airlifted for treatment in Berlin over the weekend after collapsing on a plane last week while returning to Moscow from Siberia.

Read more: Was Alexei Navalny poisoned with Novichok?

rs/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)