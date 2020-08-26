All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|16
|12
|.571
|_
|Miami
|14
|11
|.560
|½
|Philadelphia
|11
|14
|.440
|3½
|New York
|12
|16
|.429
|4
|Washington
|11
|16
|.407
|4½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|18
|11
|.621
|_
|St. Louis
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Milwaukee
|13
|15
|.464
|4½
|Cincinnati
|11
|17
|.393
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|7
|18
|.280
|9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|22
|9
|.710
|_
|San Diego
|18
|13
|.581
|4
|Colorado
|15
|15
|.500
|6½
|San Francisco
|15
|16
|.484
|7
|Arizona
|13
|18
|.419
|9
___
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 8, Washington 3
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2
Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 8, San Diego 3
Colorado 5, Arizona 4
San Francisco 10, L.A. Dodgers 8, 11 innings
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 3:15 p.m., 1st game
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 6:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Holland 1-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Sánchez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 0-3) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.