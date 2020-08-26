  1. Home
  2. World

National League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/26 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 16 12 .571 _
Miami 14 11 .560 ½
Philadelphia 11 14 .440
New York 12 16 .429 4
Washington 11 16 .407
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 18 11 .621 _
St. Louis 10 9 .526 3
Milwaukee 13 15 .464
Cincinnati 11 17 .393
Pittsburgh 7 18 .280 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 22 9 .710 _
San Diego 18 13 .581 4
Colorado 15 15 .500
San Francisco 15 16 .484 7
Arizona 13 18 .419 9

___

Tuesday's Games

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 8, Washington 3

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Seattle 8, San Diego 3

Colorado 5, Arizona 4

San Francisco 10, L.A. Dodgers 8, 11 innings

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 3:15 p.m., 1st game

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Holland 1-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Sánchez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 0-3) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.