WNBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/26 22:10

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 5 .667
Connecticut 6 8 .429
Indiana 5 9 .357
Washington 4 9 .308 5
Atlanta 3 11 .214
New York 2 12 .143
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 12 3 .800
Las Vegas 11 3 .786 ½
Los Angeles 10 3 .769 1
Minnesota 9 4 .692 2
Phoenix 7 7 .500
Dallas 5 10 .333 7

___

Tuesday's Games

New York 101, Chicago 99

Las Vegas 96, Dallas 92

Seattle 87, Indiana 74

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New York, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New York at Las Vegas, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Indiana, 4 p.m.