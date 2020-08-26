All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|20
|11
|.645
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|11-5
|9-6
|New York
|16
|9
|.640
|1
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|10-4
|6-5
|Toronto
|14
|14
|.500
|4½
|3
|7-3
|L-1
|4-6
|10-8
|Baltimore
|14
|15
|.483
|5
|3½
|3-7
|L-1
|6-11
|8-4
|Boston
|10
|20
|.333
|9½
|8
|4-6
|W-1
|4-10
|6-10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|20
|11
|.645
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|12-3
|8-8
|Chicago
|18
|12
|.600
|1½
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|8-8
|10-4
|Cleveland
|18
|12
|.600
|1½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|8-7
|10-5
|Detroit
|12
|16
|.429
|6½
|5
|3-7
|W-1
|5-10
|7-6
|Kansas City
|12
|18
|.400
|7½
|6
|4-6
|W-1
|6-7
|6-11
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|21
|10
|.677
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|13-4
|8-6
|Houston
|17
|14
|.548
|4
|1½
|6-4
|L-1
|12-5
|5-9
|Seattle
|12
|19
|.387
|9
|6½
|5-5
|W-4
|7-8
|5-11
|Texas
|11
|18
|.379
|9
|6½
|1-9
|L-1
|8-7
|3-11
|Los Angeles
|10
|22
|.313
|11½
|9
|3-7
|W-1
|5-9
|5-13
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|16
|12
|.571
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|10-4
|6-8
|Miami
|14
|11
|.560
|½
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|5-5
|9-6
|Philadelphia
|11
|14
|.440
|3½
|3
|5-5
|W-2
|7-8
|4-6
|New York
|12
|16
|.429
|4
|3½
|5-5
|L-2
|5-8
|7-8
|Washington
|11
|16
|.407
|4½
|4
|4-6
|L-2
|4-11
|7-5
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|18
|11
|.621
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|10-8
|8-3
|St. Louis
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|6-5
|4-4
|Milwaukee
|13
|15
|.464
|4½
|2½
|5-5
|W-2
|4-6
|9-9
|Cincinnati
|11
|17
|.393
|6½
|4½
|3-7
|L-4
|5-7
|6-10
|Pittsburgh
|7
|18
|.280
|9
|7
|4-6
|L-1
|5-9
|2-9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|22
|9
|.710
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|11-5
|11-4
|San Diego
|18
|13
|.581
|4
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|11-5
|7-8
|Colorado
|15
|15
|.500
|6½
|1½
|3-7
|W-2
|7-8
|8-7
|San Francisco
|15
|16
|.484
|7
|2
|7-3
|W-7
|9-6
|6-10
|Arizona
|13
|18
|.419
|9
|4
|3-7
|L-7
|8-6
|5-12
___
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2
Boston 9, Toronto 7
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
Oakland 10, Texas 3
Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4
Seattle 8, San Diego 3
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Mazza 0-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 6:37 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 5-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-4), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
___
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 8, Washington 3
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2
Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 8, San Diego 3
Colorado 5, Arizona 4
San Francisco 10, L.A. Dodgers 8, 11 innings
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 3:15 p.m., 1st game
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 6:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Holland 1-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Sánchez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 0-3) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.