American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/26 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 20 11 .645 _
New York 16 9 .640 1
Toronto 14 14 .500
Baltimore 14 15 .483 5
Boston 10 20 .333
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 20 11 .645 _
Chicago 18 12 .600
Cleveland 18 12 .600
Detroit 12 16 .429
Kansas City 12 18 .400
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 21 10 .677 _
Houston 17 14 .548 4
Seattle 12 19 .387 9
Texas 11 18 .379 9
Los Angeles 10 22 .313 11½

___

Tuesday's Games

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2

Boston 9, Toronto 7

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Oakland 10, Texas 3

Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4

Seattle 8, San Diego 3

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Mazza 0-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 6:37 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 5-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-4), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.