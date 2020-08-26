American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|20
|11
|.645
|_
|New York
|16
|9
|.640
|1
|Toronto
|14
|14
|.500
|4½
|Baltimore
|14
|15
|.483
|5
|Boston
|10
|20
|.333
|9½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|20
|11
|.645
|_
|Chicago
|18
|12
|.600
|1½
|Cleveland
|18
|12
|.600
|1½
|Detroit
|12
|16
|.429
|6½
|Kansas City
|12
|18
|.400
|7½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|21
|10
|.677
|_
|Houston
|17
|14
|.548
|4
|Seattle
|12
|19
|.387
|9
|Texas
|11
|18
|.379
|9
|Los Angeles
|10
|22
|.313
|11½
___
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2
Boston 9, Toronto 7
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
Oakland 10, Texas 3
Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4
Seattle 8, San Diego 3
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Mazza 0-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 6:37 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 5-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-4), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.