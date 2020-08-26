TRTC to launch holiday fair at Maokong Gondola

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) has announced that it will launch the trial run of a holiday fair at the plaza beside the Maokong Gondola’s Taipei Zoo Station from Aug. 28 - 29.

The fair will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days and will offer over 40 stalls. These will range from crafts vendors to farmers selling agricultural products to an interactive playground, according to a TRTC press release.

TRTC recommends tourists visit the zoo, check out the fair, and then finally complete the day trip by taking the gondola up into the mountains, where they can explore the scenic trails and dine at a restaurant with stunning views of the Taipei nightscape down below.

TRTC pointed out that the fair will be discontinued if the trial run attracts inadequate interest.

The company also announced that the residence-based NT$50 (US$1.67) one-way gondola tickets will become available from Sept. 1 and will last until Dec. 30. The original price for a complete one-way ticket was NT$120.

The NT$50 tickets will be available to Taiwanese residing in Keelung City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, and Miaoli County from Sept. 1 – Sept. 30. The tickets will be available to residents of Taichung City, Nantou County, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, and Chiayi County from Oct. 1 – Oct. 31, while they will be available to residents of Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung City from Nov. 1 – Nov. 29; for residents of Yilan County, Hualien County, Taitung County, Penghu County, Kinmen County, and Lianjiang County, the tickets will be available from Dec. 1 – Dec. 30.

Taipei citizens are eligible for the NT$50 ride for the entire period from Sept. 1 – Dec. 30.

For related information, please contact either the TRTC's 24-hour customer service hotline at (02) 218-12345, the 1999 Taipei Citizen Hotline (for callers outside of Taipei, please dial 02-27208889), or visit the company's website.