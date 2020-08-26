Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, August 26, 2020
City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;28;23;Mostly cloudy;28;24;SSW;13;84%;44%;3
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;39;32;Hazy sunshine;40;33;NNW;16;56%;9%;11
Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;37;21;Sunshine;35;22;W;23;44%;1%;9
Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;29;19;Rather cloudy;30;18;E;10;55%;0%;8
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Very windy, rain;19;13;A shower;20;14;ESE;9;75%;85%;2
Anchorage, United States;Showers around;15;9;Brief p.m. showers;16;9;ESE;9;72%;81%;2
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;Hazy sun;31;19;SSE;13;23%;0%;8
Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;NNE;14;54%;7%;5
Asuncion, Paraguay;Winds subsiding;34;22;Sunshine, summerlike;36;23;NE;22;32%;3%;6
Athens, Greece;Rain and drizzle;32;22;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;N;10;46%;0%;8
Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;14;10;A few showers;15;10;WSW;19;72%;72%;4
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;43;25;Hazy sun;43;26;NW;18;15%;0%;9
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;33;22;A thunderstorm;32;23;SE;7;79%;78%;7
Bangalore, India;Some brightening;30;21;High clouds;28;21;WNW;12;63%;30%;6
Bangkok, Thailand;Turning sunny, hot;37;25;Clouds and sun, hot;37;26;WSW;12;53%;55%;12
Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;29;22;Partly sunny;29;22;SW;13;74%;9%;7
Beijing, China;Clouds breaking;29;22;Warm with some sun;30;19;ENE;15;61%;26%;7
Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;29;15;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;ENE;9;53%;5%;6
Berlin, Germany;Windy;20;15;Partly sunny;20;11;WNW;16;60%;40%;3
Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;19;9;Partly sunny;19;9;SE;12;66%;70%;12
Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;28;12;Sunny and beautiful;29;13;E;14;31%;0%;9
Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;32;16;Sunny intervals;26;13;WNW;20;42%;4%;5
Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;19;13;Partly sunny;21;14;SSE;10;68%;70%;4
Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;Clouds and sun;32;17;SSE;12;43%;1%;6
Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;30;17;Clouds and sun;27;12;N;16;37%;1%;6
Buenos Aires, Argentina;A thunderstorm;23;11;Turning sunny;19;12;ENE;12;71%;25%;5
Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;30;21;Partly sunny;30;20;ENE;9;39%;28%;11
Busan, South Korea;Some wind and rain;30;25;Heavy thunderstorms;29;26;SW;16;80%;95%;2
Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;23;Mostly sunny;36;24;NNW;11;39%;0%;10
Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;18;7;Sunny;17;10;W;15;71%;27%;5
Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;28;19;A thunderstorm;28;19;SSE;6;66%;78%;13
Chennai, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;27;Decreasing clouds;34;27;S;9;67%;43%;6
Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;34;25;Mostly sunny and hot;34;24;SW;15;61%;44%;7
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;32;26;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;SW;15;74%;75%;10
Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;20;12;Showers;16;10;WSW;12;79%;71%;3
Dakar, Senegal;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;A heavy a.m. t-storm;30;27;SSW;14;84%;74%;3
Dallas, United States;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;A t-storm around;31;24;SSE;8;63%;53%;4
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;29;21;A shower or two;30;20;SE;14;71%;71%;9
Delhi, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;N;6;81%;85%;4
Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;18;Mostly cloudy, hot;36;18;SW;9;28%;15%;6
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Windy this morning;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;S;17;79%;92%;5
Dili, East Timor;Turning cloudy, warm;36;23;High clouds;33;24;SSE;13;54%;9%;6
Dublin, Ireland;Some sun, a shower;18;10;Showers;14;9;N;11;93%;93%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;25;18;Hazy sun and warmer;29;17;NNW;9;36%;7%;8
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sunshine;27;21;Nice with some sun;29;21;WSW;7;73%;0%;8
Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy, hot;36;26;Hot with hazy sun;36;27;SE;7;62%;32%;11
Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;Turning cloudy;27;13;ENE;13;32%;8%;9
Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;32;24;A thunderstorm;32;24;SE;8;74%;65%;10
Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;18;9;Spotty showers;19;8;NNE;14;56%;62%;4
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;Cloudy and very warm;35;26;SW;16;65%;42%;6
Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;33;27;A t-storm or two;31;26;SSW;8;81%;80%;5
Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;32;25;Breezy with sunshine;32;25;ENE;23;48%;18%;11
Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;22;W;10;79%;57%;5
Islamabad, Pakistan;A morning t-storm;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;22;NE;15;80%;88%;2
Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny;26;19;Mostly sunny;29;19;E;12;62%;2%;7
Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning sunny;33;22;Hazy sunshine;34;23;ENE;13;55%;33%;10
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mainly cloudy, warm;39;30;Warm with hazy sun;37;29;N;15;45%;0%;11
Johannesburg, South Africa;Lots of sun, nice;26;9;Not as warm;22;10;N;22;50%;8%;7
Kabul, Afghanistan;A p.m. t-storm;30;19;Mostly sunny, nice;30;17;N;7;45%;55%;10
Karachi, Pakistan;Thunderstorms;31;27;A heavy thunderstorm;33;28;WNW;13;76%;87%;4
Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;28;21;Afternoon t-storms;28;20;SW;8;81%;85%;7
Khartoum, Sudan;Clouding up;38;27;Hazy sunshine;38;27;S;16;44%;44%;12
Kiev, Ukraine;Becoming cloudy;24;15;A thundershower;22;14;W;16;65%;63%;4
Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;32;27;Some sun, a t-storm;32;26;NE;22;65%;55%;12
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;22;Low clouds;30;22;WSW;11;61%;64%;3
Kolkata, India;Rain and a t-storm;31;27;Couple of t-storms;31;27;S;14;79%;87%;5
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;SSE;9;76%;58%;7
La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;17;-1;Lots of sun, mild;17;0;E;13;34%;10%;11
Lagos, Nigeria;Variable cloudiness;29;24;Mostly cloudy;29;23;SW;12;74%;44%;3
Lima, Peru;Sun and clouds;18;15;Partly sunny;18;15;SSE;12;79%;12%;10
Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, warm;33;20;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;NNW;17;60%;25%;8
London, United Kingdom;Windy this morning;21;13;Spotty showers;20;12;ENE;13;65%;86%;4
Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;33;20;Clouds breaking;33;20;S;10;50%;0%;8
Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;28;22;Some sun, pleasant;26;20;SSW;12;73%;40%;10
Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;37;19;Very hot;36;19;N;7;30%;0%;8
Male, Maldives;Some sun;31;28;Partly sunny;33;28;NW;12;61%;39%;12
Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;N;6;79%;58%;9
Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm around;33;26;W;15;69%;64%;6
Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;15;8;A shower in the p.m.;19;7;WSW;28;55%;82%;4
Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm, warmer;24;14;A thunderstorm;24;13;NNW;7;63%;79%;10
Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;32;28;A stray thunderstorm;33;28;SE;14;68%;55%;9
Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;21;14;Thundershowers;18;12;WSW;13;89%;86%;1
Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;28;24;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;S;15;72%;68%;12
Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;20;11;Mostly cloudy;15;11;NE;13;81%;46%;3
Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, cooler;19;11;Clearing;18;13;W;2;66%;27%;6
Moscow, Russia;Windy this afternoon;20;11;A shower in spots;20;14;SW;11;71%;56%;4
Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;30;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;SW;13;84%;86%;6
Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;24;13;A shower or two;25;14;SE;11;60%;77%;10
New York, United States;Not as warm;27;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;W;16;62%;65%;7
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;36;21;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;WNW;11;49%;2%;9
Novosibirsk, Russia;A brief shower;19;12;Showers, mainly late;18;10;NNE;12;87%;99%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;NW;9;54%;66%;8
Oslo, Norway;Clearing;17;8;Spotty showers;18;10;NNE;7;58%;69%;3
Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;19;10;Showers around;17;12;W;11;83%;84%;2
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;29;26;A stray shower;28;26;ESE;38;76%;74%;8
Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;30;24;A couple of t-storms;30;24;E;15;83%;85%;9
Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;33;24;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;ENE;8;75%;77%;12
Paris, France;Clouds and sunshine;23;12;Periods of sun;25;15;WSW;9;51%;60%;5
Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;21;10;Sunny, nice and warm;25;13;ESE;10;62%;0%;5
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;35;26;A t-storm around;37;25;SW;14;52%;47%;8
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;30;23;A little rain;30;23;SSE;31;80%;96%;3
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A thunderstorm;33;24;A thunderstorm;34;24;SE;8;56%;54%;11
Prague, Czech Republic;Windy;25;15;Partly sunny;21;11;SSW;15;48%;8%;3
Pyongyang, North Korea;Spotty showers;34;25;Typhoon in the a.m.;28;23;SSE;41;84%;82%;2
Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;8;Becoming cloudy;21;9;ESE;14;46%;67%;10
Rabat, Morocco;More sun than clouds;35;20;Plenty of sunshine;32;20;WSW;10;60%;0%;9
Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;29;21;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;SSE;15;57%;9%;6
Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;12;6;An afternoon shower;12;9;WNW;12;66%;72%;1
Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;19;12;Spotty showers;19;12;NNE;11;81%;70%;3
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;22;17;Mostly sunny;25;18;E;9;75%;6%;7
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;41;28;Hazy sunshine;42;26;NE;10;9%;0%;10
Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;33;20;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;SW;11;58%;3%;7
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;19;11;An afternoon shower;15;9;N;7;93%;62%;1
San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;20;14;Mostly sunny;21;14;WSW;14;63%;1%;8
San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy with t-storms;23;18;A couple of t-storms;25;18;E;7;81%;85%;12
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;25;A shower or two;30;26;E;18;78%;67%;12
San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;23;17;A couple of t-storms;22;17;SE;8;100%;83%;10
Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;27;16;A p.m. shower or two;24;15;SSW;11;54%;70%;11
Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun, cool;15;2;Clouds and sun, cool;15;4;SW;7;48%;33%;4
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thunderstorm;31;23;Sunshine, a t-storm;32;24;N;9;72%;63%;12
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine;29;18;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;NNW;14;62%;25%;7
Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;24;12;Mostly sunny;24;12;NNE;8;61%;3%;5
Seoul, South Korea;Some wind and rain;35;27;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SSW;17;82%;89%;2
Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;34;26;Rain and drizzle;34;26;NW;15;54%;89%;8
Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;SSE;12;76%;57%;5
Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, nice;27;12;Mostly sunny;28;14;SW;7;51%;5%;7
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;A shower in spots;31;26;ENE;18;74%;56%;12
Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of rain;20;9;Partly sunny;20;9;ENE;8;50%;32%;3
Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;18;7;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;WNW;13;48%;1%;5
Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;35;27;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;SE;10;65%;75%;5
Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;18;12;Spotty showers;18;10;S;12;63%;70%;3
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;21;17;A shower in the a.m.;25;16;NE;9;66%;55%;7
Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;ENE;11;47%;12%;7
Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;32;19;Hazy sunshine;31;20;SE;11;18%;0%;9
Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;32;25;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;ENE;14;49%;0%;9
Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and warm;33;20;Sunny and very warm;35;21;ESE;7;46%;0%;7
Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;32;26;A thunderstorm;34;26;SSE;13;68%;72%;7
Toronto, Canada;A thunderstorm;21;18;Warmer;28;17;WNW;25;81%;28%;3
Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;30;21;Sunny and beautiful;30;23;E;8;62%;0%;9
Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and beautiful;33;21;Plenty of sun;34;22;S;10;37%;0%;8
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy this afternoon;23;10;Showers and t-storms;17;8;W;14;65%;80%;5
Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;22;13;Mostly sunny;22;13;E;6;62%;4%;5
Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;30;17;Clouds and sun, nice;26;14;WNW;17;42%;5%;5
Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm around;34;24;W;9;65%;51%;12
Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;21;13;Spotty showers;20;9;NNW;9;80%;84%;2
Warsaw, Poland;Some sun, a t-shower;25;15;Spotty showers;20;11;W;29;80%;69%;3
Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;12;9;Some sun, a shower;13;8;S;26;71%;57%;2
Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;33;25;A thunderstorm;31;26;SSW;9;68%;76%;10
Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;Sunny and delightful;29;15;NE;6;29%;3%;8
