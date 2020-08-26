Thai plan to buy 2 submarines from China faces uphill battle

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Plans by Thailand’s Navy to buy two submarines from China face an uphill battle over their price tag amid the impact of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, reports said Wednesday (Aug. 26).

The project barely survived a committee meeting, and more politicians have been voicing doubts about the price of 22.5 billion baht (NT$21 billion, US$717.8 million) as they say the money could be better spent reviving the economy, the Bangkok Post reported.

The military, which plays an influential role in Thai politics, has argued that it needs more submarines as several countries in the region have expanded their arsenal. Singapore, Indonesia, and even neighboring Myanmar have been working to double their submarine fleet, the Navy said.

Thailand already has signed a deal to buy one Yuan-class S26T submarine, reputedly some of the quietest vessels of their type. Delivery is scheduled for 2023, but the Navy has been warily eyeing the purchase of one sub from India by Myanmar.

Plans are reportedly afoot for Myanmar, which has three islands in the Andaman Sea disputed with Thailand, to buy more subs from China, Russia, or India.

However, a vote in a parliamentary subcommittee last week nearly sank the Thai Royal Navy plans for two more Chinese subs. The vote ended four against four, with the subcommittee chairman casting the decisive ballot in favor of the plan.

The narrow win triggered a wave of rising protest, with critics saying the money was needed to help the country’s economy survive the coronavirus pandemic. While Thailand has so far been relatively successful in containing infections, its massive tourism industry has suffered; in 2019, the country welcomed more than 39 million visitors, but for this year, 8 million is one of the more optimistic estimates, as a ban on incoming travel has decimated employment in the sector.