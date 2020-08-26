Taiwan extends ban on tour groups indefinitely

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As several parts of the world are experiencing a resurgence of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Tourism Bureau has decided to extend the ban on inbound and outbound tour groups indefinitely, reports said Wednesday (Aug. 26).

The Ministry of Transportation’s department said it was basing its decision on advice from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and on its analysis of the international situation, UDN reported. Several countries in the Asia Pacific region, including Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam, have registered new outbreaks of the virus, dashing hopes for an imminent return of international mass tourism.

Until Wednesday, the Tourism Bureau always announced new bans valid for one month, but this time, the ban on tour groups will remain in force for an indefinite period of time, UDN noted.

The ban was first imposed on March 19 as the pandemic spread around the world. Recent proposals for “travel bubbles” have been discussed by countries logging a limited amount of new infections, but no practical measures have gone into effect yet.