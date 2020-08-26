Taiwan boosts tourism with theatrical performances

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s renowned theatrical groups will perform in 16 cities across the island beginning Sept. 5.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communication is aiming to boost the nation’s tourism industry with performance arts, said Minister Lin Chis-lung (林佳龍). There will be 16 performances from six renowned local theatrical groups, including Paper Windmill Theatre, Tang Mei-yun Taiwanese Opera Company, and Taiwan Acrobatic Troupe.

According to the minister, the number of shows has increased compared to last year. By hosting the performances, the cities will attract visitors and stimulate demand for local business, Lin added.

Paper Windmill Theatre will perform 11 stage shows in Yunlin County, Keelung City, and more. Although the group experienced a major fire in June at their warehouse, they still wish to spread joy, said Lee Yuan (李遠), director of the group’s board.

According to Lee, most of the performances will kick off at 7 p.m. They are a terrific way to learn about Taiwanese culture, he added.

The program will begin on Sept. 5 in Yunlin County with a performance by Paper Windmill Theatre and also end with the group in Kaohsiung on Dec. 20. Only one show will be performed per city, all of which will be free.

For more information, please visit this website.