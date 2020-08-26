Taiwan can play pivotal role in wealth management: Vice President Lai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Rapid political change in Hong Kong and the emergence of 5G technology will help Taiwan cement its position as a regional center for wealth management, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said Wednesday (Aug. 26).

From Aug. 15, 2019, until Aug. 14 of this year, a total of NT$139 billion (US$4.73 billion) entered the country, including NT$53.1 billion from private individuals, the Liberty Times quoted him as telling a wealth management forum.

In the list of countries with individuals worth at least US$1 million, Taiwan ranked No. 15 in the world and No. 4 in Asia, showing the island was a promising center for wealth management, Lai said.

Mounting instability in China amid the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, trade wars with the United States, widespread flooding, and the protests against the national security act in Hong Kong were all factors that might encourage capital flight and changes in the global supply chain, the Liberty Times reported.

The advent of the 5G era was likely to increase competition on a global scale, with Taiwan’s role of the utmost importance, according to the vice president.