US, Taiwan issue joint declaration on 5G security

Effort aimed at ensuring safe environment to develop 5G services without ‘interference’

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/26 17:28
  US, Taiwan issue joint declaration on 5G security (AIT photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and the U.S. vowed on Wednesday (Aug. 26) to promote awareness about the risks 5G networks pose and jointly develop guidelines and standards for 5G applications.

The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office made the declaration at a forum on behalf of their respective governments. The initiative acknowledged the importance of bilateral cooperation on the fifth-generation wireless communications services for the benefit of the two economies, AIT said in a statement.

Both nations will ensure hardware and software suppliers of the 5G markets are reliable so as to guarantee relevant networks and services are free from “unauthorized access and interference.” An emphasis will also be placed on fair competition among industry players, as well as the development of 5G products that highlight innovation and efficiency.

A rigorous evaluation will be implemented to determine whether a supplier is qualified, taking into consideration its ethical practices and security standards, among other factors. The declaration made a case for identifying if the supplier is subject to control by a foreign government.

Any company that seeks to participate in the 5G market of Taiwan or the U.S. is also required to disclose its ownership and have a transparent corporate governance structure. Meanwhile, a commitment to protecting intellectual property rights is a must for a supplier to be granted access.
