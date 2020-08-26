Taiwan’s TSMC progressing on 3nm, 2nm processes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) said that its advanced 3 nanometer process will likely enter the mass production phase in the second part of 2022.

Speaking at the company’s annual Technology Symposium in Hsinchu, which was held online this year, TSMC Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) announced that the 3 nm technology is anticipated to be 15 percent faster and 30 percent more energy-efficient than the company’s 5 nm process, CNA reported. Wei added that the 3 nm process is expected to begin trial production in 2021.

While Samsung’s 3 nm process nodes will be made using GAA (gate-all-around) transistor structures, TSMC will be sticking with FinFET transistors and relying on “innovative features” to allow them to achieve the full-node scaling that 3 nm promises to bring, according to Anandtech.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker also said it is in the process of developing its 2 nm process and is planning on building the factory in Hsinchu. The Taiwanese company said it is still trying to acquire land to build the plant.

TSMC’s 2 nm node will be developed using GAA technology instead of the FinFET solution used for its 3 nm fab.